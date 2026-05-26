The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) kicked off in Shenzhen

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May 26, 2026, 11:23 ET

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from iQingdao.

The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) kicked off in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on May 21.

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The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF)
The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF)

Recognized as one of China's most influential cultural expos, this year's ICIF features 6,312 exhibitors and more than 120,000 products, including 310 international exhibitors from more than 65 countries and regions.

Three general exhibition halls feature displays organized by delegations from provinces and cities across China, while five themed halls focus respectively on fashion and art, international cultural trade, cultural heritage and innovation, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and cultural technology.

A new exhibition zone dedicated to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies has been launched this year to showcase tourism, cultural products, traditional crafts, and cuisine from across the Asia-Pacific region as Shenzhen prepares to host APEC meetings in November.

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