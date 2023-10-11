The 23rd China International Industry Fair (CIIF) concluded successfully on 23 September 2023 in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23rd September 2023, the 23rd China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2023) came to a successful conclusion at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). CIIF 2023 lasted for five days, with nine theme show areas, more than 2,800 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions around the world, 300,000 square meters of exhibition area, and nearly 1,000 new technologies and new exhibits on display for the first time. As of 2pm on 23rd September, the number of trade visitors reached 205,000.

1. CIIF creates a place for innovation and practice with debut exhibits reaching a new height

CIIF 2023 has become the one with the most debut exhibits and technologies. For instance, 320 new products were brought to the robotics sector, while ABB, FANUC, KUKA, and Yaskawa Electric gathered and brought a series of hit new products.

2. CIIF Award endorses "Made in China" and benchmarks against the international first-class standard

CIIF 2023 comprehensively benchmarked against international first-class industrial exhibition award standards and continued promoting market-oriented operation.Out of a record-high number of 559 participating exhibits, a total of 9 CIIF Awards were awarded.

3. Adhering to the international vision, assisting global industrial innovation and co-operation

CIIF 2023 is committed to creating an important window for deepening international innovation and cooperation. The return of international exhibitors in large numbers, including foreign enterprises from the United States, Germany, and other traditional manufacturing powerhouses, as well as first-time exhibitors from Kazakhstan and other countries building the "The Belt and Road ".

4. Gathering top experts and elites, leading the trend of industrial science and technology innovation

CIIF 2023 held nearly 300 concurrent forums and on-site activities, giving full play to the role of a high-end dialogue platform.

The successful convening of CIIF 2023 has a particular role and far-reaching significance in boosting confidence in the global industrial economy, safeguarding the security and stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain, enhancing China's status and influence in the global industrial system, and demonstrating China's determination to deepen reform and opening up.

