The "24-Hour Electricity Butler" for More Convenient Public Electricity Usage

News provided by

State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company

16 Nov, 2023, 01:13 ET

ZIBO, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of this year, State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company has actively promoted the "simultaneous construction of dual grids", in which 1005 power grid staff members have joined over 5000 WeChat groups of residential grid service and functioned as "24-hour electricity butlers". They respond timely to customers' demands for electricity usage by providing 24-hour "one-stop" services such as consultation and repair, making sure that, within the residential grid, electricity problems can be resolved and service quality and efficiency are improved.

Beigushan Village, Boshan District, Zibo, Shandong Province, November 11th. It was sunny, and the photovoltaic panels on the roof of Li Bingfeng's were constantly generating clean electricity. "It is very convenient to have these photovoltaic panels installed," said Li, "The 'electricity butler' in 'Rainbow Power Group' provides door-to-door service throughout the entire process."

Han Tao, the "electricity butler" of State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company, came to Li Bingfeng's this July to collect the application paperwork for photovoltaic panel installation and to help him submit the application on his mobile phone. With Han Tao's help, the photovoltaic power generation equipment at Li Bingfeng's was connected to the grid and began to generate electricity in seven days. 

At the Smart Planting Base of Mushroom in Tonglin Village, Linzi District, Jiao Tong and Dai Yudong, "electricity butlers" of the Linzi Branch of State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company, were searching for safety hazards in the planting base's electrical equipment with infrared thermometers. They were informed, 10 minutes earlier in Tonglin Viliage's WeChat group of residential grid service, that the base's temperature control system would not start, so the two immediately came over to solve the problem.

The Smart Planting Base of Mushroom was put into operation in Tonglin Village at the beginning of the year. It mainly grows five kinds of mushrooms, including black termite mushroom and oyster mushroom, and it can generate a yearly benefit of more than 600,000 yuan for the village. From the base's construction to its intelligent cultivation of mushroom, Lu Guimei, head of the base, has been relying on the electric service provided by the "24-hour electricity butlers" in the grid service WeChat group. "As long as I sent a text in the WeChat group," said Lu Guimei, "the 'electricity butlers' came immediately to solve electricity problems."

Moreover, State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company has launched a WeChat mini-program, Digital Electricity Butlers. Entering the WeChat groups of rural residential grids as an individual WeChat account, the mini-program captures all day long the messages from customers that involve 81 keywords such as "electrical circuit", "electricity usage", and "power supply", etc., with the help of the big data analysis and selection technology, and then automatically forwards relevant information in such messages to the staff in the command center of power supply service. The staff on duty evaluate the information in customer messages, and promptly arrange the nearby linesman to solve electricity problems.

