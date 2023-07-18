The 24 ORE Group promotes culture for development by supporting the Italian Capital of Culture 2023 as Media Partner

Italian Capital of Culture 2023

18 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24 ORE Group, one of the leading multimedia companies in Italy and Europe in the field of economic, financial, regulatory and cultural information, has always been committed to the promotion of culture as the central element for social cohesion, the creation of skills, employment and the social and economic development of the country, and is demonstrating this commitment by supporting Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 as the event's media partner.

Bergamo and Brescia are two cities that decided to unite in a single Italian Capital of Culture, boosted by an extraordinary revival after the pandemic. Two territories that are the custodians of tradition and innovation, entrepreneurial flair and a uniquely important cultural heritage. More than two million residents, the leading manufacturing area of Europe and a benchmark for Italy's cultural economy. According to the study "Io Sono Cultura 2022" (I am Culture 2022) by the Fondazione Symbola and Unioncamere (October 2022), Bergamo and Brescia combined make up the fourth most important Italian cultural hub in terms of added value (3.2 billion euros) and employment (55,000 people work in the sector).

The 24 ORE Group will report on the aspects of the event that are the outcome of the commitment of the administrations, the business world and civil society in promoting innovation, sustainability and the education of the young generations in order to overcome the challenges of contemporary and future society. The coverage will be made available on the many platforms that make up the digital ecosystem of Il Sole 24 Ore, from the newspaper to the website and the social media, starting with the most relevant aspects and with the transmission of a selection of events on the website ilsole24ore.com.

Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 is also supported by Intesa Sanpaolo and A2A as the Main Partners, Brembo as System Partner and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO as Area Partners. The Ministry of Culture, Fondazione Cariplo, Fondazione della Comunità Bresciana and Fondazione della Comunità Bergamasca are institutional partners.

SOURCE Italian Capital of Culture 2023

Die 24 ORE-Gruppe fördert Kultur für Entwicklung, indem sie die italienische Kulturhauptstadt 2023 als Medienpartner unterstützt

24 ORE Group promueve la cultura para el desarrollo apoyando la Capital de la Cultura Italiana 2023

