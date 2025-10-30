THE 29TH ANNUAL MEYER COOKWARE OUTLET SALE BEGINS ON NOVEMBER 6TH

Exclusive Savings and Special Offers on Top Brand Cookware and More

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT:

Now in its 29th year, the widely popular Meyer Cookware Outlet Sale at Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – offers holiday shoppers savings of up to 85 percent off on top brand kitchen products. Ideally timed to stock up on favorite kitchen items for holiday entertaining and gifting, the pre-holiday sale features hundreds of high quality culinary essentials, such as cookware, bakeware, pantryware, ceramics, food storage, teakettles, tools, and cutlery. Leading brands include Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, Farberware Disney, KitchenAid, Ayesha Curry, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Breville, Hestan, Ruffoni, AnyDay and LocknLock.

The Bay Area's largest cookware outlet sale will be held this year in Fairfield, CA.

Further Details and Bonus Shopping Incentives :

NEW Box of Mysteries – Shop a limited quantity of mystery boxes packed with kitchen essentials. Each Mystery Box (priced at $50) includes a combination of cookware, bakeware, food storage, and cooking tools from brands including Anolon, Circulon, KitchenAid, and Rachael Ray. The $50 Mystery Boxes have a value of $200 or more (manufacturer's suggested price list). No two boxes are alike.



– Knowledgeable staff available at each location for helpful guidance, suggestions, and product information. Free Parking

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, November 6th through Sunday, November 23rd

Times: Thursday-Sunday : 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

LOCATION:

2001 Meyer Way

Fairfield, CA 94533

For consumer inquiries : 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm), and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale . Directions to sale location, and preview of discounted items available.

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, Meyer™, LockNLock, and Ayesha™.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.