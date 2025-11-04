KITCHENAID® HARD-ANODIZED CERAMIC INDUCTION 10-PIECE COOKWARE SET SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 KITCHEN AWARD WINNER

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. is pleased to announce that its recently introduced KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction 10 Piece Set, Agave was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Kitchen Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/kitchenawards2026.

Selected as Winner of the Good Housekeeping 2026 Kitchen Gear Awards, KitchenAid® Hard Anodized Ceramic Induction 10 Piece Cookware Set in Agave Blue.

Engineered to meet the demands of everyday use, the winning cookware set is expertly crafted with hard-anodized aluminum, an ultra-durable material that is 8x harder than traditional aluminum and delivers fast and even heating. The KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction 10 Piece Set features forged construction that adds extra metal where it's needed most: a thicker base for efficient heating and better resistance to daily wear, and reinforced rims that hold up to everyday use.

The KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction 10 Piece Set features a creamy Milkshake-hued ceramic interior and comes in a choice of three stylish exterior colors for a beautiful kitchen-to-table presentation (Agave Blue, Porcelain White, and Pistachio Green). This ceramic nonstick interior – made without PFAS, BPA, lead, or cadmium* – delivers effortless food release and fast cleanup. Tempered glass lids with thick metal rims help lock in heat and flavor, and make it easy to monitor food as it cooks. Ergonomically-designed stainless steel handles offer a secure, comfortable grip. Ideal for both stovetop (including induction) and oven use, this cookware is oven safe to 500°F (350°F with lids). Though dishwasher safe for added convenience, handwashing is recommended to help preserve its ceramic nonstick surface over time.

Available at retailers nationwide, the KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction10 Piece Set includes the following: 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8.25 inch Open Frying Pan, and 10 inch Open Frying Pan ($299.99** suggested retail price).

*Product design does not involve intentionally adding to the interior coating these materials, which may otherwise be present in the environment.

** Pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on other KitchenAid cookware collections, consumers are welcomed to visit www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid , or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid

Since introducing its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has continued to build on the legacy of those icons, creating a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer

KitchenAid cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, and BonJour.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.