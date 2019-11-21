The 2nd East Tech West Forum Kicked off in Guangzhou's Nansha

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 300 most influential global industry leaders convened in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China from November 18 to 20 for the second East Tech West, a global forum organized by CNBC. Its focus is on the innovation and development of such industries of 5G and smart city, AI, transportation, fintech and healthcare. Executives and sci-tech innovators from IBM, NASDAQ, Huawei, JD.com, Ant Financial and other companies shared their insights at more than 35 fireside chats, panel discussions and workshops. Not only has the sharing allowed all to imagine the upcoming global technologies and the future, but also put Nansha in the world spotlight as it pools innovation resources for quality development and innovative ecosystem.



The 2019 Global Innovation Index published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) this July ranked China 14th after four years of climbing. In WIPO's analysis, global innovation is in the ascendant and major economies like China moving up the list has delivered a new global innovation landscape despite a world economic slowdown.



As China's forerunner of opening up and innovation, Guangzhou is creating a sound environment for innovation to facilitate the free flow of innovation factors and gather high-end technological elements from across the world. Beyond that, it has emerged as one of the leading global sources of innovation by leveraging the opportunities brought by the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



At the event's sci-tech section, the LED chips, smart robots, carved products and others promoted by such Nansha-based high-tech firms as APT Electronics, Dorabot and Bona Robot took attendees' fancy.

"We have seen innovation resources cluster at a faster pace. Two major sci-tech innovation platforms-Nansha Science Town and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)-broke ground on September 26. On top of that, more than 170 AI companies, over 140 life health firms, and NEV projects by Toyota and Evergrande have been inaugurated in Nansha, which is also home to the unicorns of CloudWalk and pony.ai," said Cai Chaolin, secretary of CPC Nansha District Committee at the opening ceremony.



By speeding up progress for pooling innovation resources worldwide, Nansha is seeing a thriving cluster of emerging industries, incessantly unleashing innovation vigor to the world.



According to a spokesperson from the People's Government of Nansha District, besides sci-tech innovation companies, a host of platforms ensuring quality development for enterprises have contributed to an improved climate for innovation and coordinated development of industries, academia and research institutes in Nansha. Multiple major platforms for sci-tech innovation,

including South Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, National-level Headquarters Base for Combustible Ice Research, IPV6 International Root Server, Guangzhou International Institute of Artificial Intelligence, and iFlytek South China Institute of Artificial Intelligence, are laying solid groundwork for the development of sci-tech innovation in Nansha.



Nansha has immense potential for growth and holds a key position in the building of the Greater Bay Area with an advantageous geographical location, said Max Raven, senior vice president of CNBC Catalyst. On the day leading up to East Tech West 2019, the home port for Nansha International Cruise started operation. It is thus fair to say Nansha is at the center of the sea-land-air transport system.

With a blend of innovation resources and prime location, the environments for doing business and promoting innovation in Nansha become better. The recent launch of an AI platform in Nansha has ensured the face-scanning service to be offered in government services, transportation, travel, consumption and education. After the pioneering reform of business registration and confirmation system, it takes just ten minutes to complete business registration, rivaling New Zealand and other countries and regions with highest efficiency in this regard.

Innovation plays the most fundamental part in the development of Nansha while driving its future growth. In a third-party assessment's simulation ranking, Nansha will be listed top 25 globally this year in terms of business environment.

The building of the Greater Bay Area is now in its full swing. Nansha, as a state-level new area and pilot free trade area, has been on a mission to develop a demonstration zone for comprehensive cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, which will bring about significant development opportunities.



According to CNBC International's president KC Sullivan, this year's event not just continued the tradition of discussing fintech, AI, 5G and smart city, but paid special attention to the development of the Greater Bay Area. He was hopeful that more and more global companies could share their development opportunities.

SOURCE The People's Government of Nansha District