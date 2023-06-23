The $30.4 Billion Diabetes Market in Germany, Forecast to 2028 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostic, Medtronic and Eli Lilly Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's Diabetes Market is expected to be worth USD 30.4 Billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period, 2023-2028.

Germany has one of the highest diabetes in the European region. The number of type 2 diabetes people will continue to increase over the next twenty years. The German Diabetes Centre (DDZ) estimates that up to 12 Million people might suffer from metabolic disorders in 2040.

The substantial increase in incidence not only of type 2 diabetes in the aging population but also of type 1 diabetes will present significant challenges to the German health system in the coming years. Currently, mortality rates among people with diabetes in Germany are about twice as high as those without diabetes.



Leading manufacturers focus on technological innovations and developing advanced products to gain a substantial market share. There has been a significant rise in insulin delivery systems technology, ranging from insulin injections to insulin pumps.

Technological innovations and advancements offer many conveniences in maintaining blood glucose levels. Therefore, owing to the increasing diabetes prevalence, the German diabetes market is anticipated to witness growth over the upcoming years. As a result, Germany's Diabetes Market was valued at US$ 21.51 Billion in 2022.



Number of Older Adults with Type 2 Diabetes is Increasing Particularly Rapidly



Diabetes is a major health problem and one of the massive challenges for German healthcare systems. The prevalence of 1 & 2 type diabetes in the German adult population is very high, along with an increasing number of undiagnosed patients. Factors to an unhealthy lifestyle and an aging population, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes are expected to increase more over the upcoming years. High-quality care, including adequate monitoring, active self-management, and control of risk factors, is critical for preventing complications of type 2 diabetes in German patients.



Furthermore, the rate of newly diagnosed Type 1 and 2 diabetes cases is seen to increase, mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic care drugs.



Insulin Pen will create more demand in Germany



Germany's Diabetic market is segmented into four parts; Insulin Pen, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device, Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, and Insulin Pump. All four insulin delivery devices segment mentioned above are growing year on year. Insulin pen will hold significant market demand in upcoming years. Insulin pens are gaining popularity due to their unique features, such as easy to carry, user-friendly design, and ease of usage. With the rising incidences of diabetic problems, various digital care solutions have been introduced to help people with diabetes.



In recent years, Germany has witnessed an alarming increase in the prevalence of diabetes. Patients with diabetes require many daily corrections to maintain nominal blood glucose levels, such as SMBG and CGM, by monitoring their blood glucose levels. Over the past decade, the utilization of diabetes technology, such as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), for the management of pediatric type 1 diabetes has increased in Germany. For instance, In Oct 2022, Mediq, a comprehensive European, announced to acquisition DiaExpert, a diabetes specialist and mail-order company for diabetes supplies in Germany, currently part of the Ypsomed Group.



German Government Initiative



Germany diabetes pandemic emerged quickly enough to challenge health services and was gradually sufficient to give the impression that minor changes would be enough to cope with the rising burden. German law planned to cap out-of-pocket healthcare costs and to cover all medically necessary treatment, including insulin drugs, for the public. As a result, German diabetes patients have some of the lowest out-of-pocket expenses in the world.



Germany diabetes is a significant health problem and one of the astounding challenges for healthcare systems. The growing incidence, prevalence, and progressive nature of the disease have encouraged the development of new drugs to provide additional treatment options for diabetic patients. Many newly launched products, increasing awareness about diabetes among people, and increasing international research collaborations in technology advancement are the main opportunities for the players in the German diabetes drugs market.



In April 2022, CamDiab, Abbott, and Ypsomed partnered to develop and market an integrated automated insulin delivery (AID) system, which helps to decrease the burden of people with diabetes. The main focus of this partnership will be on European countries.



In June 2022, Abbott announced that it was developing a new bio-wearable for continuously monitoring glucose and ketone levels in one sensor.



