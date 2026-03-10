The 37th Annual Yamaha Young Performing Artists have been Announced

Winners honored for exceptional talent and artistry

BUENA PARK, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha has announced the 13 winners of the 2026 Yamaha Young Performing Artists (YYPA) Competition. The competition is designed to acknowledge and reward exceptional young musicians studying in the United States and excelling in classical, jazz, and contemporary music genres.

Group performs Jonathan Arcangels original tune Extra Arm Bone

"The 2026 Yamaha Young Performing Artists Celebration promises to be one of the most extraordinary events in the history of the YYPA Program! Each winner is remarkably talented and will bring something unique to the celebration," said John Wittmann, associate vice president of artist relations. "The winners collaborate and perform a program they have put together specifically for this very unique concert, including some original pieces, and it is truly magical. The YYPA winners have earned this recognition and the YYPA Celebration Weekend, which includes a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience and workshops designed especially for them, will not soon be forgotten. Yamaha remains committed to music education and the YYPA Program is one way we will continue to help guide young musicians to rewarding careers. It is exciting and truly, deeply fulfilling to us."

Musicians skilled in brass, wind, string, percussion, and piano were invited to submit a video audition along with supporting materials. A panel of Yamaha Artists, experts, and national celebrity musicians evaluated each submission to determine this year's distinguished winners.

The 2026 YYPA Winners:

Enhan Li – Flute – The Colburn Music Academy

Harrison Kim – Clarinet – Eastman School of Music

Joshua Jung – Oboe – Vanderbilt University

Jason Xu – Saxophone – University of Michigan

Eli Wyatt – Saxophone – University of Texas at Austin

Nicholas Peterson-Hunt – Trumpet – Rice University

Jennelle Williams – French Horn – Eastman School of Music

Alex Parker – Trombone – University of North Texas

Ally Hansen – Tuba – Vanderbilt University

Chance Park – Percussion – Eastman School of Music

Elijah Marrewa – Drum Set – University of North Texas

Ashley Ryoo – Cello – Northwestern University

Adrian King – Piano – The Juilliard School

The 2026 YYPA Honorable Mentions:

Christopher Dechant – Clarinet – The Juilliard School

Joshua So – Oboe – Eastman School of Music

Jason Johnson – Saxophone – Vanderbilt University

Jade Park – Trumpet – The Juilliard School

Luke Young – Trumpet – Berklee College of Music

Joey Barnhouse – Tuba – Baldwin Wallace University

Will McCoy – Percussion – Florida State University

Katherine Chernyak – Viola – Bard Conservatory

Jacqueline Kaminski – Cello – Baldwin Wallace University

Celine Chen – Piano – University of Southern California

The YYPA program has been an essential platform for Yamaha to engage with and celebrate young, talented musicians. This competition has honored more than 300 outstanding artists, many of whom have built successful careers as performers and educators. Notable past winners include Alexa Tarantino, saxophonist with The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; Carol Jantsch, Principal Tubist of The Philadelphia Orchestra; and Paul Cornish, Blue Note Recording Artist and pianist with Joshua Redman.

The 2026 YYPA winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the YYPA Celebration Weekend happening from June 20 to 23, 2026. This event aligns with the Bands of America Summer Camp at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, running from June 20 to 27, 2026. The guest artist for the 2026 YYPA Celebration Weekend will be internationally acclaimed trumpet soloist, educator, and Yamaha Artist José Sibaja.

The winners will perform for a unique audience, receive national media coverage, and participate in workshops to launch their professional music careers. Additionally, the 2026 winners will benefit from services and support from Yamaha Artist Relations, including professional audio and video recordings and photography of their live performances. This exceptional experience promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the winners to establish themselves within the music industry.

To learn more about the Yamaha Young Performing Artists Program and the winners, visit yamaha.io/YYPA2026.

