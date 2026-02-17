Yamaha Announces Xeno Artist Model 20th Anniversary Sweepstakes

Yamaha Celebrates Two Decades of its Iconic Trumpet with a Limited‑Time Sweepstakes

BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its renowned Xeno Artist Model trumpets with a nationwide sweepstakes offering trumpet players the chance to win one of the world's most respected professional instruments. Now through March 31, 2026, musicians can enter for a chance to take home a Yamaha Xeno Artist Model Trumpet, valued at $7,675.

Designed in collaboration with three of today's most celebrated orchestral trumpeters — Tom Hooten (Los Angeles Philharmonic), Tom Rolfs (Boston Symphony Orchestra), and David Bilger (Philadelphia Orchestra, Emeritus) — the Xeno Artist Model line represents two decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and artist‑driven engineering. Each model blends the nuanced sound preferences, playing styles, and performance needs of these distinguished artists, resulting in instruments that set the benchmark for versatility, control, and expressiveness.

"From idea, to execution, to audience: players the world over are able to trust the freedom and versatility of their Artist Model trumpets to play repertoire from any era," said Brian Petterson, director of winds at Yamaha. "The Xeno Artist Model line embodies our commitment to building instruments that meet the highest artistic standards."

To mark this milestone anniversary, Yamaha is giving advanced high school, collegiate and professional trumpet players a rare opportunity to win a pro‑level instrument that has shaped the tone and technique of top artists around the world. The sweepstakes not only celebrates the legacy of Xeno Artist Model trumpets but also introduces more players to the craftsmanship and performance capabilities that have defined the line for 20 years.

To enter the sweepstakes and view full details, visit:

https://usa.yamaha.com/products/contents/winds/trumpet_custom/index.html

