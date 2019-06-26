The 3D CAD Market, 2019: Global Outlook to 2022 with Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D CAD: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D CAD in US$ Million.
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ashampoo GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Autodesk, Inc. (USA)
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (USA)
- CAXA Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Chempute Software (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)
- Dassault Systemes SE (France)
- Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation (USA)
- Hexagon PPM (USA)
- Kubotek3D (USA)
- Nemetschek Group (Germany)
- Graphisoft SE (Hungary)
- PROCAD Software Ltd. (Canada)
- PTC, Inc. (USA)
- Siemens PLM Software (USA)
- Trimble, Inc. (USA)
- VariCAD s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- ZWSOFT Software Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
3D CAD - Expanding the Realms in Design Agility
Technical Superiority over 2D CAD: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of 3D CAD
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Myriad Benefits Offered Help Sustain Robust Momentum
Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Wider Adoption
Comprehensive Support for Rapid Prototyping: A Major Driver
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Favorable Macro Trends Poised to Aid Market Expansion
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Spearhead Market Growth
Select Recently Launched 3D CAD Tools: A Snapshot
Integrated 3D CAD Platforms: Order of the Day
Demand Remains Buoyant for Integrated ERP/3D CAD Solutions
CAD-Centric PLM Solutions Gain Traction
Novel CAD-PLM Platforms Make a Cut
Cloud-based 3D CAD to Instigate Next Wave of Growth
Emphasis on Industry 4.0 Bodes Well
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Rising Number of IoT Devices and Impact on CAD: An Overview
Mobility - A Key Trend in CAD
SMBs Emerge as Lucrative Consumer Vertical
Architectural, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Industry - The Conventional End-User of CAD
Significance of 3D CAD in Architecture
Role in Engineering Applications
Utility in Construction Industry Briefings
Expanding Role of BIM in Modern Construction Programs Spurs CAD Demand
Favorable Growth Forecasts for AEC Industry to Support Progressive Momentum
Latest Trends in Automotive Components Design Rev Up Opportunities
3D CAD Becomes Pivotal in Aircraft Components Modeling
Growth in 3D Printing Encourages Use of 3D CAD
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3D Computer Aided Design (CAD): A Definition
Computer Aided Design (CAD): An Introduction
History & Development of CAD
Types of CAD Platforms
Technology Used in Generating CAD Platforms
Benefits of CAD Services
Select CAD Software Applications
Functionality Provided by Current CAD Software Packages
CAD Application Areas
Virtualization Capabilities of CAD
Digitization of Drawings
Significance of CAD in Presentations
The Future of CAD
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CAD: A Well-Structured and Consolidated Market
Competition Encourages Shift in Pricing Models
Vendors Focus on M&A to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the CAD Software Market (2016-18)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product/Service Launches
PTC Rolls Out Creo 5.0
Dassault Systmes Introduces SOLIDWORKS 2019
Kubotek3D Rolls Out KeyCreator 2019
Kubotek3D to Introduce New K-Display View Software
Autodesk Integrates Generative Design Feature in Fusion 360 Ultimate
Solibri Releases ARCHICAD 22 Link
Frustum Releases GENERATE for Windows OS
Onshape to Develop New 3D CAD App
Corel Releases CorelCAD 2018
Fujitsu Launches iCAD SX V7L6
Autodesk Extends AnyCAD to Fusion 360
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Dassault Systmes Snaps Up No Magic
Trimble Acquires Stabiplan
U.S. CAD Acquires Cn3D Construction
Hexagon PPM Acquires PipingDesignOnline.com
Topcon Takes Over ClearEdge3D
Applied Software Acquires CAD-1
Zuken Acquires Alfatech
GE Aviation to Deploy Dassault Systmes' 3DEXPERIENCE
Dassault Systmes to Establish 3DEXPERIENCE Center
Onshape Teams Up with BMF Material Technology
ZWSOFT Appoints CADbro India as Exclusive Distributor in India
Nemetschek Fully Acquires MAXON Computer
Boeing Extends Partnership with Dassault Systmes
Dassault Systmes Acquires Majority Stake in Outscale
PTC to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston's Seaport District
IMAGINiT Technologies Acquires PacifiCAD
Solid Solutions Management Acquires New Technology CADCAM
TriMech and CAPINC to Merge
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for 3D CAD
Cloud 3D CAD Seeks Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
A Market Laden with Opportunities
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Germany Drives 3D CAD Adoption in Europe
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for 3D CAD
Latest Trends in Enterprise IT Support Growth
Overview of Key Regional Markets
China
India
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)
- The United States (23)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (17)
- France (1)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ufxvk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
