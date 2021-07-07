The 5S Store Merging with ComplianceSigns.com

The merger will improve internal efficiencies of both companies, and the combined inventory of 5S products and stock and custom safety signs and labels will result in a greater product selection for all customers.

"By joining the ComplianceSigns, LLC organization, The 5S Store will be able to reach a much wider audience with its message about the 5S methodology," said Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. David Visco, who founded The 5S Store with his wife Barbara, is an acknowledged 5S expert and author. Together they created The 5S store as a one-stop-shop for everything 5S, including products, expert advice and answers to 5S questions.

Customers of the 5S Store will immediately notice a much wider selection of workplace safety and compliance signs and labels, including OSHA safety signs and labels, safety tags, ADA braille signs and other related safety products. That includes innovative Flap Tags and EVERCLEAR Flap Tags and the EZMake printing system developed by ComplianceSigns brand SafetyCal. These are in addition to an extensive collection of 5S tools and products.

"We are very excited that ComplianceSigns customers will have easy access to the wide variety of 5S organizational products that customers of The 5S Store have enjoyed for years, including aisle and floor marking, color-coded tools and storage boards, aisle- and floor-marking materials and much more," said Livingston. "Adding 5S products to the ComplianceSigns store will introduce or promote the 5S concept to thousands of people every day. 5S workplace organization helps companies in any industry improve worker safety, productivity, quality and efficiency – and we're proud to be part of promoting this methodology."

To learn more about ComplianceSigns or to view the full product offering, including parking signs, chemical, hazmat, and pipeline signs and labels and NFPA 704 Diamond Placards, visit www.compliancesigns.com.

About ComplianceSigns:

ComplianceSigns.com is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs and labels. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida and sold online. ComplianceSigns was designated as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by "Inc. Magazine." ComplianceSigns clients span a wide range of industries, including military and government agencies, industrial and chemical manufacturers, retailers, schools, physician offices and health care facilities, professional buildings, churches and more.

