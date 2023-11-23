The 5th National Art Education Forum Held in Hangzhou, China

News provided by

China Academy of Art

23 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artistic Experience and Knowledge Production: The Way of Innovation and Research in Professional Doctorate Program - The 5th National Art Education Forum" took place on November 10 at the Liangzhu Campus of China Academy of Art (CAA), Hangzhou, China.

As a significant part of CAA's 95th Anniversary academic events, the forum, organized by National Institute of Art/Education, gathered the presidents of Chinese art schools and more than 60 top scholars from China's art and education communities, including experts in arts for in-depth discussions on art education.

Themed "Art Experience and Knowledge Production," and with the aim of "Focusing on the Cultivation of Art Doctors and Promoting the Transformation and Innovation of Art Disciplines," the forum zeroed in on the interplay between professional goals and social goals, the ideal of training Renaissance men and application needs, knowledge production and practice orientation, art and literature tradition and the context of the times, and so on, against the backdrop of the comprehensive evolution of the art discipline framework and the beginning of art doctor education in China.

SOURCE China Academy of Art

Also from this source

The 1st CAA Synesthesia & Liberal Arts International Forum was Held in Hangzhou, China

The 1st CAA Synesthesia & Liberal Arts International Forum was Held in Hangzhou, China

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the China Academy of Art, as the forerunner of the series of activities of "Draw from the Sources, Venture ...
The Forum "Panel 21: A Proposal to Leonardo da Vinci - Renaissance Man for the 21st Century" was Held in Shanghai

The Forum "Panel 21: A Proposal to Leonardo da Vinci - Renaissance Man for the 21st Century" was Held in Shanghai

On November 6 and 7, as one of academic events commemorating the 95th anniversary of the China Academy of Art,The New Liberal Arts Forum | Panel 21:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.