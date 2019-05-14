The 6th Annual Navy Contracting Summit will be Hosted in Norfolk, VA

NORFOLK, Va., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Leadership Forum has announced it will be returning to Norfolk, VA for the 6th annual Navy Contracting Summit. This year's Summit will provide the latest information on the Navy 2019 and 2020 budgets; Navy innovation priorities and contracts; Navy mission priorities for weapons, ships, facilities, technology, and energy; Navy and Department of Defense contracting priorities; as well as new contracting opportunities for prime defense contractors. The Defense Leadership Forum is expecting close to 400 defense contractors and businesses to attend this year's Summit.

"Opportunities for new business for companies are growing rapidly because of the historic new defense budgets," stated Howard Snow, the Summit Moderator and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy. "Our Summit brings together the needs of the Navy and helps identify new contractors who can meet those needs with quality and innovative good and services."

Celebrating its 6th year, the Summit is being held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside. The Summit's goals include educating businesses nationwide about the mission and contracting priorities of the U.S. military, identifying the best innovative defense solutions from industry, explaining contracting procedures for small businesses, connecting businesses with federal contracting resources, and helping prime contractors identify new subcontractors. Attendees include senior executives from Huntington Ingalls, Boeing, BAE Systems, Siemens, Leidos, AECOM, Cisco, Motorola, Parsons, Jacobs, Bechtel, Booz Allen Hamilton, Dyncorp International, Virginia Energy and Lighting, and many more.

