The 7th Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival Kicks Off

News provided by

Yunhe County Media Integration Center

15 Nov, 2023, 05:04 ET

LISHUI, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Yunhe County Media Integration Center: Hosted by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association (CTJPA) and the People's Government of Yunhe County, the 7th Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival and China Wooden Toy Town Brand Development Conference, began in Yunhe, a county in Lishui, Zhejiang province, on November 10.

Continue Reading

In its seventh installment, the Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival established itself as a key global platform for wooden toy manufacturers and buyers. This year's event saw participation from 79 local brands in Yunhe and successfully attracted buyers from over 30 countries and regions, as well as numerous provinces and cities within China. The festival welcomed globally renowned toy brands such as Germany's Hape, Haba, and Delta-Sport, and America's Melissa & Doug.

This prominent event honored 17 entrepreneurs and 29 companies with the "Yunhe Wooden Toy 50-Year Outstanding Contribution Award", reflecting their significant impact in the industry. Additionally, the festival witnessed the signing of eight major projects, amounting to a total investment of 760 million yuan. The event brought together representatives from both the Chinese and international toy markets, and a group of industry insiders and experts. They engaged in comprehensive discussions on critical topics such as the transformation of the wooden toy industry, fostering exceptional industrial development, and the integration of wooden toys into early childhood education.

Wooden toys represent a traditional industry in Yunhe. Today, the county stands as China's largest and most varied wooden toy production and export hub, earning the designations as "China's Wooden Toy City" and the "National Export Quality and Safety Demonstration Zone".

As a frontrunner in wooden toy production both globally and nationally, Yunhe is set to utilize the 7th Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival as a catalyst for revitalizing consumer engagement. This initiative is designed to foster a synergistic relationship between Chinese wooden toy producers and global peers, promoting a reciprocal strengthening of cultural creativity and the real economy.

Yunhe is embarking on an ambitious three-year action plan to propel its local wooden toy industry. The plan includes driving R&D innovation, broadening market development and boosting brand promotion. This strategic initiative is directed towards advanced development and the intelligent evolution of its traditional sector. The county aspires to become a leading global center for wooden toy production and manufacturing, elevating Yunhe's wooden toys to global prominence.

SOURCE Yunhe County Media Integration Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.