The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival Promotional Video Released

20 Nov, 2023

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathering on the Maritime Silk Road Gateway: A Future of Learning and Winning from Each Other We Create

The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival kicked off in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on 17th November. The festival is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Fujian Province. It is hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Fujian Province and Fuzhou Municipal People's Government. 

The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival promo video is released.
The event's promotional video was recently launched worldwide via social media channels like "ORIENTAL.PARIS", "Discover Fujian", and "Discover Fuzhou". It aims at attracting global tourists to visit Fuzhou, encouraging them to explore its ancient cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and the allure of the "Maritime Silk Road", according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, the White Pagoda, and other ancient sites blend seamlessly and complement each other. Even during autumn and winter, the parks maintain their lush and vibrant beauty. The Youth Square, Heart of the Min River, Yantai Mountain, and other scenic spots form a picturesque line, creating a stunning and lively scene. The promotional video highlights the cultural and tourism wealth of Fuzhou in the broader context of the Belt and Road Initiative, reflecting the inclusive and open-minded spirit of this cultural and tourism hub.

This year's Maritime Silk Road International Tourism Festival, with the theme "Gathering on the Maritime Silk Road Gateway: A Future of Learning and Winning from Each Other We Create", is a significant event marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Nearly 500 guests, including representatives of international organizations, the World Tourism Alliance, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, and delegates from friendly cities of partner countries, will convene in Fuzhou. This gathering will further enhance Fuzhou's influence as a pivotal hub along the Maritime Silk Road. 

Since 2015, the Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival has been held for seven consecutive years, offering a fresh platform for regional tourism cooperation that highlights, complements, and mutually benefits partner countries. It has evolved into a globally influential tourism event.

The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival promo video is released.

