The 9 Most Dog-Friendly Campgrounds in the U.S. According to The Dyrt

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced the Top 9 for K-9s: The Best U.S. Campgrounds for Camping with Dogs These fetching camping locations were chosen based on reviews from The Dyrt community and boast some of the best dog parks and doggy beaches at campgrounds across the country.

The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith and CEO Kevin Long camping with their dog Brandy.

According to the 2023 Camping Report , 57.1 percent of campers brought pets to the campsite in 2022. Dogs accounted for a vast majority of that number, coming in at 91 percent. About 7 percent camped with cats and a handful of adventurous birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and livestock went camping last year as well.

Using AI, the Dyrt sifted through its 9 million photos, reviews and tips of U.S. campgrounds to find where campers most like to bring four-legged friends. It's official, these campgrounds have truly gone to the dogs:

All nine campgrounds on the list earned positive reviews from The Dyrt users who say they appreciated environments and experiences tailored to their pups.

The Dyrt camper Matt T. says top-ranked Lake George RV Park is home to what "has to be the best dog park in the USA." Silver Springs Campground, at No. 5 on the list, is home to Bow Wow Beach, which The Dyrt camper Hannah S. says is "awesome if you have dogs that like to swim or just need to get some energy out after being leashed while camping."

The 2023 Camping Report found that there are more than 80 million campers in the U.S. and according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there are more than 76 million dogs in the country. As the popularity of camping continues to drive growth and innovation within the industry, providing pet amenities is one way properties can differentiate themselves.

"When we ran The Dyrt for six months from campgrounds , our dog Brandy was our constant companion," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "Properties that welcomed and planned for and catered to four-legged visitors made such a huge difference to our camping experience — and Brandy's!"

