The 99 Store elevates its holiday giving, makes bone-in-half ham and everyday essentials available for one dollar each

The 99 Store

11 Dec, 2023, 10:31 ET

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a Thanksgiving of giving, The 99 Store today announced it will offer bone-in-half hams for purchase for one dollar each in all of its nearly 400 stores across California and the Southwestern United States. The offer is available to the first 50 customers in each store on December 13, 2023. Hundreds of everyday essentials will also be available, all for one dollar each, helping customers make the most their holiday budgets this year.

"Helping our customers access everyday essentials and holiday favorites is our top priority at The 99 Store," said, Mike Simoncic, CEO, The 99 Store.  We recognize the challenging economic pressures impacting many of our customers, and we are committed to providing affordable options to make the holidays special for everyone. Over 20,000 families benefited from our turkey program, and we want to help many more with our hams and all the seasonal holiday offerings."

For more information on the ham promotion and list of participating stores, visit, www.99only.com/99goesham.

About 99 Cents Only Stores: Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates nearly 400 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores LLC offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. For more information, visit http://www.99only.com/.

