The 99 Store elevates its holiday giving, makes bone-in-half ham and everyday essentials available for one dollar each

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a Thanksgiving of giving, The 99 Store today announced it will offer bone-in-half hams for purchase for one dollar each in all of its nearly 400 stores across California and the Southwestern United States. The offer is available to the first 50 customers in each store on December 13, 2023. Hundreds of everyday essentials will also be available, all for one dollar each, helping customers make the most their holiday budgets this year.

"Helping our customers access everyday essentials and holiday favorites is our top priority at The 99 Store," said, Mike Simoncic, CEO, The 99 Store. We recognize the challenging economic pressures impacting many of our customers, and we are committed to providing affordable options to make the holidays special for everyone. Over 20,000 families benefited from our turkey program, and we want to help many more with our hams and all the seasonal holiday offerings."

For more information on the ham promotion and list of participating stores, visit, www.99only.com/99goesham.

