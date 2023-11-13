The 99 Store goes beyond low-cost value this holiday season, helps customers prepare complete Thanksgiving meal for less than ten dollars

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 99 Store today announced it will offer 18,000 turkeys for purchase for one dollar each in nearly 400 of its stores across California and the Southwestern United States. The offer is available to the first 50 customers in each participating store on November 15, 2023.  In addition, all The 99 Stores will have shelves stocked with brand name groceries for purchase for one dollar each, helping customers prepare an entire Thanksgiving meal for less than ten dollars.

"With challenging economic pressures and rising inflation, our customers are searching for affordable options on everyday household necessities," said, Mike Simoncic, CEO, The 99 Store. "The 99 Store was created 41 years ago to ensure the communities where we do business have access to everyday essentials, and this holiday season we want to do all we can to help bring joy when it matters most to our loyal customers."

In addition to making Thanksgiving essentials available, The 99 Store will partner with local non-profit organizations in its hometown of Los Angeles, Calif. to donate thousands of additional turkeys to help extend the reach of this effort.

For more information on the turkey promotion and list of participating stores, visit https://deals.99only.com/turkeyday.

About 99 Cents Only Stores: Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates nearly 400 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores LLC offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. For more information, visit http://www.99only.com/.

