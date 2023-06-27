The Aaron's Company CEO Named Among Atlanta's "2023 Most Admired CEOs"

News provided by

The Aaron's Company, Inc.

27 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Atlanta Business Chronicle honors Douglas Lindsay in this year's list

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, today announced that Douglas Lindsay, CEO, has been named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's List of 2023 Most Admired CEOs as the sole honoree in the "public company" category.

Through its annual Most Admired CEO Awards, Atlanta Business Chronicle recognizes metro area leaders with a strong record of innovation, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to diversity, and significant contributions to Atlanta-area communities. Lindsay is among 39 business, civic, and community leaders selected by the publication's editorial team this year for this distinguished honor.

"As a native Atlantan, I grew up admiring our local leaders who made this city a special place to live and work, which is why I'm particularly humbled to receive this recognition," said Lindsay. "I am fortunate to lead a great team at Aaron's, and I am excited about where we're heading in the future. I am proud that each day, we work to provide best-in-class service to our customers, and our actions make a real difference in people's lives."

Lindsay's outstanding leadership in guiding Aaron's to success over the last seven years (first as Company President, then as Chief Executive Officer) has included many highlights – transforming the Aaron's business to become the industry-leading omnichannel provider of lease-to-own solutions, launching Aaron's as a publicly-traded company following its separation from Progressive Leasing, and guiding Aaron's successful acquisition and integration of BrandsMart U.S.A.

Atlanta Business Chronicle's Most Admired CEOs will be honored August 17, 2023, at a cocktail reception and dinner at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,260 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.

