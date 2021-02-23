The Aaron's Company Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Revenues and Earnings; Initiates Outlook for 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Full Year 2020 Revenues of $1.735 Billion

Diluted EPS of ($7.85) ; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $3.02 , Up 43.8%

Adjusted EBITDA of $208.9 Million , Up 26.4%

Same Store Revenues Up 1.8%; E-commerce Lease Revenues Up 41%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Fourth Quarter Revenues of $430 Million

Diluted EPS of $0.08 ; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.79 , Up 11.3%

Adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 Million , Up 4.8%

Same Store Revenues Up 3.4%; E-commerce Lease Revenues Up 39%

Refer to the "Basis of Presentation" section below for information regarding the consolidated and combined financial results for the periods discussed in this release.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"We are pleased to announce another quarter of solid financial results to conclude a strong year for Aaron's," said Douglas Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of The Aaron's Company. "I am proud of the dedication of our team members who continue to provide exceptional customer service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We believe our investments in customer servicing platforms, decisioning technologies, new store formats and fast-growing e-commerce channel are delivering positive momentum in financial performance and lease portfolio growth. We remain focused on executing our key strategic priorities: simplifying and digitizing the customer experience; aligning our store footprint to the customer opportunity; and promoting the Aaron's value proposition of low payments, high approval rates, and best-in-class service."

Results of Operations - Full Year 2020

For the full year 2020, consolidated revenues were $1.735 billion, a decline of 2.8% compared to the full year 2019. This decline is the result of a reduction of 253 company-operated stores in 2019 and 2020, partially offset by a 1.8% increase in same store revenues for the full year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 was $208.9 million, an increase of $43.6 million or 26.4% compared to the full year of 2019. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0% compared to 9.3% in 2019, an increase of 270 basis points. The increase in adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to an improvement in customer payment activity, fewer lease merchandise returns and efficiencies in store operations. Write-offs were 4.2% of lease revenues in 2020, a 200 basis point improvement over 2019.

Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2020 was $3.02, an increase of 43.8% compared to the $2.10 reported for the full year 2019.

The Company generated $355.8 million in cash from operations during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and ended the year with $76.1 million in cash. Total available liquidity was $311.4 million and total debt was less than $1 million as of December 31, 2020.

Results of Operations - Fourth Quarter 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2020, consolidated revenues were $430.2 million compared with $435.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1.1%. The decrease in consolidated revenues was primarily due to the net reduction of 75 company-operated stores during 2020, partially offset by strength in customer payment activity. On a same store revenue basis, revenues increased 3.4% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year quarter, the sixth quarter of positive same store revenue growth in the last eight quarters, and the third consecutive quarter in a row.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Company was $53.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $51.2 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $2.5 million, or 4.8%. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 12.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 11.8% for the same period in 2019, an improvement of 70 basis points. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to a 300 basis point reduction in write-offs to 4.3% of lease revenues, partially offset by the impact of one-time benefits related primarily to real estate sale and leaseback transactions and other miscellaneous items in the fourth quarter of 2019. Before the impact of these one-time items in the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 would have improved 250 basis points.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.9 million compared to net earnings of $20.5 million in the prior year period. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $12.1 million in pre-tax spin-related retirement charges, $9.2 million in pre-tax restructuring charges and $7.0 million in pre-tax spin-related separation charges. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 included $2.5 million in pre-tax restructuring charges.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.08 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.61 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.71 for the same quarter in 2019, an increase of $0.08 or 11.3%.

Franchise Performance

Franchisee revenues totaled $405.1 million for the full year of 2020, a decrease of 6.4% from the full year of 2019 primarily due to a reduction in franchise locations. Franchisee revenues totaled $97.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 4.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to a reduction in franchise locations. Same-store revenues for franchised stores increased 6.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter in 2019. Revenues and customers of franchisees are not revenues and customers of the Company.

2021 Outlook

For the full-year 2021, we expect consolidated revenues between $1.65 billion and $1.70 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of between $155 million and $170 million. In addition, we have assumed an effective tax rate for 2021 of approximately 25%, depreciation and amortization of between $70 million and $75 million, and a diluted weighted average share count of approximately 35 million shares. This outlook assumes no significant deterioration in the current retail environment or in the state of the U.S. economy as compared to its current condition, a gradual improvement in global supply chain conditions, and no incremental government stimulus or supplemental unemployment benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



2021 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Total Revenues $ 1,650,000

$ 1,700,000

Adjusted EBITDA 155,000

170,000

Capital Expenditures 80,000

90,000

Free Cash Flow 80,000

90,000

Annual Same-Store Revenues 0%

2%



Basis of Presentation

The financial statements and related results discussed herein for periods prior to and through the date of the separation and distribution, November 30, 2020, were prepared on a combined standalone basis and were derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of PROG Holdings, Inc. The financial statements for the period from December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 are consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, each of which is wholly-owned, and is based on the financial position and results of operations of the Company as a standalone company.

The combined financial statements prepared through November 30, 2020 include all revenues and costs directly attributable to the Company and an allocation of expenses from PROG Holdings, Inc. related to certain corporate functions and actions. These costs include executive management, finance, treasury, tax, audit, legal, information technology, human resources and risk management functions and the related benefit cost associated with such functions, including stock-based compensation. These expenses have been allocated to the Company based on direct usage or benefit where specifically identifiable, with the remaining expenses allocated primarily on a pro rata basis using an applicable measure of revenues, headcount or other relevant measures.

THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. Consolidated and Combined Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, December 31,



2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES:









Lease and Retail Revenues

$ 386,906

$ 388,357

$ 1,577,809

$ 1,608,832

Non-Retail Sales

32,942

38,760

127,652

140,950

Franchise Royalties and Fees

10,324

7,835

29,458

34,695





430,172

434,952

1,734,919

1,784,477

COST OF REVENUES:









Cost of Lease and Retail Revenues

128,574

133,592

540,583

559,232

Non-Retail Cost of Sales

28,788

30,172

110,794

113,229





157,362

163,764

651,377

672,461

GROSS PROFIT

272,810

271,188

1,083,542

1,112,016

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Personnel Expenses

124,670

121,003

476,575

499,993

Other Operating Expenses, Net

96,686

89,839

419,108

426,774

Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-Offs

16,164

27,834

63,642

97,903

Restructuring Expenses, Net

9,226

2,455

42,544

39,990

Impairment of Goodwill

—

—

446,893

—

Retirement Charges

12,060

—

12,634

—

Separation Costs

7,024

—

8,184

—





265,830

241,131

1,469,580

1,064,660

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

6,980

30,057

(386,038)

47,356

Interest Expense

(1,381)

(3,720)

(10,006)

(16,967)

Loss on Debt Extinguishment

(4,079)

—

(4,079)

—

Other Non-Operating Income, Net

1,422

1,046

2,309

3,881

EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

2,942

27,383

(397,814)

34,270

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

67

6,861

(131,902)

6,171

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

$ 2,875

$ 20,522

$ (265,912)

$ 28,099













EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.61

$ (7.85)

$ 0.83

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ASSUMING

DILUTION

$ 0.08

$ 0.61

$ (7.85)

$ 0.83

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

33,981

33,842

33,877

33,842

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

ASSUMING DILUTION

34,901

33,842

33,877

33,842



THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)



(Unaudited)





December 31,

2020

2019

(In Thousands) ASSETS:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 76,123



$ 48,773

Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $7,613 in 2020 and $10,720 in 2019) 33,990



37,079

Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $458,405

in 2020 and $467,769 in 2019) 697,235



781,598

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 200,370



207,301

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 238,085



305,257

Goodwill 7,569



447,781

Other Intangibles, Net 9,097



14,234

Income Tax Receivable 1,093



5,927

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 89,895



92,381

Total Assets $ 1,353,457



$ 1,940,331

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 230,848



$ 220,596

Deferred Income Taxes Payable 62,601



157,425

Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 68,894



47,692

Operating Lease Liabilities 278,958



335,807

Debt 831



341,030

Total Liabilities 642,132



1,102,550









Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 112,500,000 Shares at

December 31, 2020; Shares Issued: 35,099,571 at December 31, 2020 17,550



—

Additional Paid-in Capital 708,668



—

Retained Earnings 1,881



—

Former Parent Invested Capital —



837,800

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (797)



(19)



727,302



837,781

Less: Treasury Shares at Cost





894,660 Shares at December 31, 2020 (15,977)



—

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,353,457



$ 1,940,331



THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (In Thousands) 2020

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net (Loss) Earnings $ (265,912)



$ 28,099

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 503,593



528,382

Other Depreciation and Amortization 67,667



73,582

Accounts Receivable Provision 30,753



46,721

Stock-Based Compensation 24,442



13,486

Deferred Income Taxes (119,193)



18,226

Impairment of Assets 477,854



30,344

Non-Cash Lease Expense 95,864



110,615

Other Changes, Net 10,056



(3,917)

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Effects of Acquisitions and Dispositions:





Additions to Lease Merchandise (619,397)



(734,641)

Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 203,761



236,627

Accounts Receivable (27,914)



(39,881)

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (4,303)



(18,151)

Income Tax Receivable 4,834



6,610

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets and Liabilities (110,295)



(120,287)

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 63,261



9,435

Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 20,698



727

Cash Provided by Operating Activities 355,769



185,977

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from Investments —



1,212

Purchases of Property, Plant & Equipment (69,037)



(79,932)

Proceeds from Property, Plant, and Equipment 8,430



14,005

Acquisitions of Businesses and Customer Agreements, Net of Cash Acquired (14,793)



(14,285)

Proceeds from Dispositions of Businesses and Customer Agreements, Net of Cash Disposed 359



2,813

Cash Used in Investing Activities (75,041)



(76,187)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





(Repayments) Borrowings on Revolving Facility, Net —



(16,000)

Proceeds from Debt 5,625



—

Repayments on Debt and Related Fees (347,960)



(68,531)

Shares Withheld for Tax Payments (5,227)



—

Debt Issuance Costs (3,193)



(40)

Other Transfers From Former Parent 97,344



11,428

Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (253,411)



(73,143)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 33



120

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 27,350



36,767

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 48,773



12,006

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 76,123



$ 48,773

Net Cash Paid (Received) During the Year:





Interest $ 10,418



$ 16,460

Income Taxes $ (64,013)



$ (4,554)



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2020 exclude certain charges including amortization expense resulting from franchisee acquisitions, restructuring charges, early termination charges incurred to terminate a sales and marketing agreement, goodwill impairment charges, retirement charges associated with the retirement of the former Chief Executive Officer of Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and other Company executive-level employees, separation costs associated with the separation and distribution transaction that resulted in our spin-off into a separate publicly-traded company, loss on extinguishment of debt, and an income tax benefit resulting from the revaluation of a net operating loss carryback. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2019 exclude certain Aaron's charges including amortization expense resulting from franchisee acquisitions, acquisition transaction and transition costs related to franchisee acquisitions and restructuring charges. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments, which are tax-effected using estimated tax rates which are commensurate with non-GAAP pre-tax earnings, can be found in the Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution table in this press release.

The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the other adjustments described in the calculation of non-GAAP net earnings above. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the Quarterly EBITDA tables in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA also provide management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are a financial measurement that is used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the Company's GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 2,942

$ 27,383



$ (397,814)

$ 34,270



Add: Franchisee-Related Intangible Amortization Expense 1,488

1,911



5,971

11,983

Add: Restructuring Expenses, net 9,226

2,455



42,544

39,990

Add: Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs —

100



—

475

Add: Sales and Marketing Early Contract Termination Fees —

—



14,663

—

Add: Separation Costs 7,024

—



8,184

—

Add: Impairment of Goodwill —

—



446,893

—

Add: Retirement Charges 12,060

—



12,634

—

Add: Loss on Debt Extinguishment 4,079

—



4,079

—

Non-GAAP Earnings Before Income Taxes 36,819

31,849



137,154

86,718













Less: NOL Carryback Revaluation —

—



(35,540)

—

Income taxes, calculated using a non-GAAP Effective Tax

Rate 9,229

7,980

$ 69,813

$ 15,615



Non-GAAP Net Earnings $ 27,590

$ 23,869



$ 102,881

$ 71,103















Earnings (Loss) Per Share Assuming Dilution(1) $ 0.08

$ 0.61



$ (7.85)

$ 0.83



Add: Franchisee-Related Intangible Amortization Expense 0.04

0.06



0.18

0.35

Add: Restructuring Expenses, net 0.26

0.07



1.25

1.18

Add: Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs —

—



—

0.01

Add: Sales and Marketing Early Contract Termination Fees —

—



0.43

—

Add: Separation Costs 0.20

—



0.24

—

Add: Impairment of Goodwill —

—



13.10

—

Add: Retirement Charges 0.35

—



0.37

—

Add: Loss on Debt Extinguishment 0.12

—



0.12

—

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share Before Income Taxes

Assuming Dilution(1) $ 1.05

$ 0.74



$ 7.84

$ 2.37















Less: NOL Carryback Revaluation —

—



(1.04)

—

Tax Effect of non-GAAP adjustments $ (0.24)

$ (0.03)



$ (3.83)

$ (0.27)



Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(1)(2) $ 0.79

$ 0.71



$ 3.02

$ 2.10















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 34,901

33,842



34,107

33,842







(1) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the GAAP Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution was 33,877

and the Non-GAAP Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution was 34,107. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly and Year-to-date EBITDA (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Net Earnings (Loss) $ 2,875



$ 20,522



$ (265,912)



$ 28,099

Income Taxes 67



6,861



(131,902)



6,171

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 2,942



$ 27,383



$ (397,814)



$ 34,270

Interest Expense 1,381



3,720



10,006



16,967

Depreciation 15,293



15,354



60,878



60,288

Amortization 1,674



2,194



6,788



13,294

EBITDA $ 21,290



$ 48,651



$ (320,142)



$ 124,819

Sales and Marketing Early Contract Termination —



—



14,663



—

Separation Costs 7,024



—



8,184



—

Restructuring Expenses, net 9,226



2,455



42,544



39,990

Acquisition Transaction and Transition Costs —



100



—



475

Goodwill Impairment —



—



446,893



—

Retirement Charges 12,060



—



12,634



—

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 4,079



—



4,079



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,679



$ 51,206



$ 208,855



$ 165,284



Reconciliation of 2021 Outlook for EBITDA (In thousands)



Fiscal Year 2021 Ranges

Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $61,000 - $68,000 Taxes 20,000 - 23,000 Projected Earnings Before Taxes 81,000 - 91,000 Interest Expense 1,000 Separation Costs 3,000 Depreciation and Amortization 70,000 - 75,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $155,000 - $170,000

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.