The Academy Of Management Announces its 80th Annual Meeting Exploring Management and Organization Topics Related to Conflict, Discrimination, Corruption, Well-being, Economic Opportunity and Equality, and Climate Change

"2020 has made it clear that the most pressing challenges in the 21st century are directly or indirectly related to management and organizations: conflict, discrimination, wellbeing, economic opportunity and equality, and climate change," said Herman Aguinis, AOM Vice President and Program Chair from The George Washington University. "Challenges also bring opportunities for growth and innovation, and our 2020 theme invites members and attendees to produce and disseminate knowledge to help inform these historic times."

Top management and organization scholars from around the world will reveal their latest research findings informing today's most important issues affecting the workplace and organizations, notably spanning COVID-19's impact on the workplace to how organizations can operate more equitably, ethically and efficiently.

"Rigorous research and proven facts are critically needed today to help address society's challenges and to prepare us for tomorrow's unknown," said Jackie Coyle-Shapiro, AOM President and Professor in Organizational Behavior at California State University, San Bernardino and the London School of Economics. "This year's meeting will be unlike any before—virtual and accessible from anywhere in the world—and will serve a pivotal role informing society's unparalleled challenges. This Annual Meeting will help management, organizations, and the world improve with the help of academic excellence and truth."

About the 80th AOM Annual Meeting

The AOM Annual Meeting is the premier global management science conference, drawing more than 5,000 management researchers and leaders in academia from countries around the world.

There will be over 1,700 total sessions, including more than 400 virtual live sessions via Pathable, a leading virtual event platform, and thousands of pre-recorded sessions available on demand. Supplemental material, presentation slides and videos, discussions and interactive engagement opportunities will also be available. Each session will allow for comments and questions through 31 August. All sessions will be available for viewing through 31 October.

AOM President Jackie Coyle-Shapiro will broadcast a presidential address on 8 August. The Academy of Management George R. Terry Book Award will be announced at 12:00 PM EST on 10 August and the Career Achievement Awards will be presented on 7 August and 9 August.

There will also be an AOM 2020 Virtual Career Fair, providing a platform for more than 30 employers to hold scheduled presentations about their institutions and candidates to explore and schedule video interviews for job opportunities across the world. Recruiters can host Virtual Recruitment Booths and schedule individual information sessions with potential candidates. Learn more and register here .

The full conference program is now available on AOM's Annual Meeting website.

Notable presentation and research topics featured:

COVID-19

LEADERSHIP, RACE, EQUALITY, DIVERSITY, AND THE WORKPLACE

TECHNOLOGY AND THE FUTURE OF WORK

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND ETHICS

The Annual Meeting also will feature intersectional topics such as sustainability, corporate governance, racial and gender equality in the workplace, crisis management, ethical leadership, and entrepreneurship.

