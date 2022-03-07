The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs Reaffirms Accreditation for The Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business at American Public University System

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) today announced that the Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business has been reaffirmed by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners. The reaffirmation reinforces the School's high academic standards in providing online higher education to learners of all backgrounds.

"We're proud to earn this distinction because we are laser focused on both the quality and vast range of our forward-leaning business programs and courses," said APUS Provost Dr. Vernon C. Smith. "Our offerings and proven online delivery model are built with a student-centric approach to ensure student success."

APUS's business programs were first accredited by ACBSP in 2011. The Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business, which has conferred almost 29,000 degrees and certificates (as of February 2022), offers 49 online degree and certificate programs, and 23 degrees are at the master's and bachelor's levels* including the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

"Our mission is to prepare students to be better leaders in the global business community by leveraging technology and best practices focused on the practical application of knowledge," said Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean of APUS's Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business. "From the top down, our business school faculty and staff are deeply committed to our student-centric approach."

ACBSP has more than 30 years of promoting excellence in global business program accreditation, and was the first organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs. ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within the business degrees and programs offered through APUS meet rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.

"APUS has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process," said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale. "This reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence that they are committed to maintaining the highest quality business education for their students for the next 10 years, just as they have done since 2011."

Based on the Baldridge Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials, and educational support to determine whether the business programs offer a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,** and American Public University. Over 114,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*As of Dec. 30, 2021.

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's global mission is to pursue a better tomorrow by advancing and recognizing excellence in business education through continuous improvement. ACBSP's global vision is to see every business program of quality accredited and pursuing continuous improvement. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001, 2011, and again in 2021, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels and the first to offer certificate accreditation. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

