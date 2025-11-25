The Ad Council and NHTSA Confront Dangerous Misconceptions Fueling Drug-Impaired Driving

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) today unveiled new public service advertisements (PSAs) that challenge the dangerous belief that it's safe to drive after consuming marijuana. The latest creative work from the Drug-Impaired Driving Prevention campaign aims to shift perceptions among a broad audience, with a focus on men ages 18 to 34 – the group most likely to drive high.

The new suite of PSAs, "Tell That to Them," created pro bono by creative agency Standard Practice and produced by Spark & Riot, uses stark storytelling that challenges the common misconception that marijuana makes someone a safer or more focused driver. The spot highlights common justifications young men might use to excuse their decision to drive after consuming marijuana, before turning them on their head and showcasing the real consequences of driving high.

"Our research shows some young men don't see the risk associated with driving while high – and even more concerning, some even believe it makes them better drivers," said Michelle Hillman, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. "This new PSA taps into the justification some drivers tell themselves and interrupts it with our campaign's central message: 'If you feel different, you drive different.' We're proud of this new work that builds on our 30-year partnership with NHTSA to reshape driver habits, and we're grateful to our trusted creative partners at Standard Practice for bringing this powerful message to life."

Despite shifting laws around marijuana use, driving high remains illegal in every state and Washington, D.C. Recent research conducted by the Ad Council shows that many young male drivers don't fully understand the consequences that can come from driving high, and that educating them about the risks can motivate behavior change.

"Too many young men think marijuana doesn't affect their driving ability or even makes them safer drivers," said NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison. "That couldn't be further from the truth. Marijuana slows down a driver's reaction time and impairs their coordination and judgement. This new PSA reminds motorists that driving high puts us all at risk and can have deadly consequences."

"The rationalizations we heard in research were a reminder of how easy it can be to justify dangerous choices and how important it is to challenge those assumptions," said Steve Dolan, Partner & Creative Director at Standard Practice. "Driving under the influence is never safe, and we're proud of our new creative because it challenges common misconceptions in an honest, relatable way."

The new campaign creative, which includes TV, digital, print and out-of-home formats, will run nationwide in time and space donated by the Ad Council's media partners. Since 2019, the campaign has secured more than $94 million in donated media value and more than 7.5 billion impressions.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About NHTSA

For more than 50 years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been the primary federal agency responsible for safety on the nation's roadways. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, NHTSA works to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries by promoting the use of seat belts and child safety seats; helping states and local communities address the threat of distracted, drunk and drug-impaired drivers; regulating vehicle safety standards and investigating safety defects in motor vehicles; establishing and enforcing fuel economy standards; conducting research on driver behavior and traffic safety; and providing consumer information on issues ranging from child passenger safety to impaired driving. For more information visit www.nhtsa.gov.

About Standard Practice

Standard Practice is an independent creative agency founded in 2023 by five industry veterans with a history of creating palpable, measurable momentum for some of the world's most enduring brands; including Coke Zero, Lyft, Under Armour, Etsy, Ikea, Seventh Generation and Firefox. Visit www.standardpractice.us for more.

