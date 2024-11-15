The Ad Council Appoints 21 New Members to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the nation's most pressing issues, elected 21 new members to its Board of Directors chaired by Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas at YouTube.

The Ad Council's Board of Directors is comprised of an accomplished group of leaders and senior marketing, media, and business executives who provide insights, expertise, and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social impact campaigns are effective and drive measurable change. Collaborating closely with Ad Council leadership, the Board helps champion the communications industry's efforts to address pressing issues at national scale including gun violence prevention, mental health, the overdose crisis, and hate and bias.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Tim Armstrong , Founder and CEO, Flowcode

, Founder and CEO, Flowcode Dr. Richard Awdeh, CEO, CheckedUp

Natalie Bastian, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Teads

Tara DiJulio, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, GE Aerospace

Brianna Gays, SVP, Marketing & Communications, Smartly

Sarah Harms , VP, Advertising Marketing, Roku

, VP, Advertising Marketing, Roku Jed Hartman , President Activation, Zeta Global

, President Activation, Zeta Global Diana Haussling, SVP, GM Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate Palmolive

Johanna Herrmann, VP, Global Communications, Merck & Co, Inc.

Damaune Journey, Global Chief Growth Officer, 72andSunny

Michael Kassan, Founder and CEO, 3CVentures

Jo Kinsella, Global President & Chief Operating Officer, XR Extreme Reach

Michael Lacorazza, Chief Marketing Officer, US Bank

Don McGuire , Chief Marketing Officer, Qualcomm, Inc.

, Chief Marketing Officer, Qualcomm, Inc. Jennifer Murillo, Chief Marketing Officer, Discover Financial Services

Susan Rienow, Chief Marketing Officer, Pfizer

Alison Rodden, CEO, HCN Global

Davang Shah, VP, Marketing, LinkedIn

Donna Sharp , Managing Director & Partner, MediaLink

, Managing Director & Partner, MediaLink Rob Wilk, Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo

Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient

The Ad Council also added 7 new members to its Leadership Council, which is made up of prestigious leaders and innovators across a variety of industries. Leadership Council members utilize their companies' reach and resources to activate campaigns and share key learnings, insights and capabilities supporting the Ad Council's mission.

"The Ad Council's Board of Directors and Leadership Council are integral to the success of our social impact efforts, expanding our ability to influence progress at significant scale," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "The difference we can make with the commitment of these outstanding leaders and their dedication to driving positive change together is truly inspiring."

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Mike Durham , Founder & CEO, Peachjar, Inc.

, Founder & CEO, Peachjar, Inc. Marissa Jarratt , EVP, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven

, EVP, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven Kevin Krim, President & CEO, EDO

Carryn Quibell , CEO of Americas, DEPT®

, CEO of Americas, DEPT® Ed Rogers , Co-Founder & CEO, BeenThereDoneThat

, Co-Founder & CEO, BeenThereDoneThat Brendan Spain , VP, Advertising – Americas, Financial Times

, VP, Advertising – Americas, Financial Times Melissa Washko, Chief Brand Officer , GE Aerospace

Complete lists of the Ad Council's Board of Directors, Leadership Council and committees are available on the organization's website.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the overdose crisis, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

