The Ad Council Appoints 23 New Members to Its Board of Directors

Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks, Elevated to Secretary of the Nonprofit's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the most pressing issues in the country, elected 23 new members to its Board of Directors . Chaired by Diego Scotti, EVP & General Manager of Consumer Group and Global Marketing & Communications at PayPal, the nonprofit's Board also elevated Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks, to the role of Secretary.

The Ad Council's Board of Directors is made up of a prestigious group of 145 leaders and senior marketing, media, and business executives who provide expertise, insights, and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social impact campaigns are effective and drive measurable change. Working in close collaboration with Ad Council leadership, the Board helps spearhead the communications industry's efforts to address critical issues such as gun violence prevention, mental health, substance use disorders, and hate and bias.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Nadja Bellan-White , CEO, SSK/M&C Saatchi

, CEO, SSK/M&C Saatchi Leslie Berland, EVP & CMO, Verizon

Chris Boothe, COO, Publicis Groupe US, Publicis Groupe

Kristin Carvell, Chief Communications Officer, GE Vernova

Jeff Collins , President of Ad Sales, Marketing, and Brand Partnerships, Fox Corporation

, President of Ad Sales, Marketing, and Brand Partnerships, Fox Corporation Kathleen Dunlop , CMO B&W North America, Unilever

, CMO B&W North America, Unilever Ben Goldhirsh, Chairman, Goldhirsh Foundation

John Halley , President, Paramount Advertising, Paramount

, President, Paramount Advertising, Paramount Todd Kaplan , CMO – Pepsi, PepsiCo

, CMO – Pepsi, PepsiCo Jacki Kelley , Chief Client & Business Officer, IPG

, Chief Client & Business Officer, IPG Amit Kotecha , CMO, Quantcast

, CMO, Quantcast Lorenzo Larini , CEO, MINT

, CEO, MINT Daryl Lee , Global CEO, McCann Worldgroup

, Global CEO, McCann Worldgroup Antonio Lucio, EVP, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, HP

Nicholas Mercurio, Chief Client Officer, Ipsos

Kyle Norrington, U.S. Chief Commercial Officer, Anheuser-Busch

Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising, Netflix

Doug Rozen, CMO, Rokt

Josh Stinchcomb, CRO, Dow Jones

Lynn Teo, CMO, Northwestern Mutual

Alexa Vignone, EVP of Sales, Salesforce

Steven Wolfe Pereira, EVP, Chief Client Officer, TelevisaUnivision

Louisa Wong , CEO, XR Extreme Reach

The Ad Council also added 3 new members to its Leadership Council, which is filled with some of the best leaders and innovators across a multitude of industries. Leadership Council members utilize their companies' reach and resources to activate campaigns and share key learnings, insights, and capabilities supporting the Ad Council's work to address the country's most critical social issues.

"The Ad Council's Board of Directors includes the most talented and inspiring leaders across industries, helping ensure our work achieves a level of impact that is truly unprecedented," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "I am thrilled to be welcoming our new Board and Leadership Council members and look forward to working alongside each of them as we create positive social change."

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Zach Epstein , Founder & CEO, Haus

, Founder & CEO, Haus Nic Hill , Co-Founder & Head of Interactive, Sawhorse Productions

, Co-Founder & Head of Interactive, Sawhorse Productions Jeremy Steinberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Fandom

A complete Ad Council Board of Directors and Leadership Council list is available on the organization's website.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org

