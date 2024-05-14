The Ad Council Launches Trade Association Advisory Committee to Galvanize Ad Industry Around Social Impact Programs

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ad Council , America's leading nonprofit leveraging the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the most pressing issues in America, proudly unveiled its newly formed Trade Association Advisory Committee. The new committee is comprised of executives from trade associations representing every sector of the media ecosystem.

"The Ad Council's ability to convene leaders within advertising and across all industries to focus on a shared goal is a testament to the power of collaboration," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Our incredible partners at the industry trade associations have been invaluable in helping to create lasting social change and we are thrilled to deepen these relationships with a shared commitment to moving the needle on America's most pressing issues."

Coming together in a collaborative environment, members of the newly formed Trade Association Advisory Committee will offer insights and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing their industries, guide the best ways to effectively engage their memberships, and explore opportunities to amplify Ad Council messages as a collective in the ultimate service of driving meaningful impact.

Founding companies and members of the Ad Council's Trade Association Advisory Committee include:

Abby Auerback , EVP and CCO, TVB

, EVP and CCO, TVB Ajay Durani , Sr. Advisor, Marketing, DPAA

, Sr. Advisor, Marketing, DPAA Stephanie Fierman , CMO, ANA

, CMO, ANA Tammy Greenberg , SVP of Business Development, RAB

, SVP of Business Development, RAB Jeff Jan , EVP of Strategy & Growth, OAAA, Chair of the Ad Council's Trade Association Advisory Committee

, EVP of Strategy & Growth, OAAA, Chair of the Ad Council's Trade Association Advisory Committee Jennifer Jose , SVP of Public Affairs, NAB

, SVP of Public Affairs, NAB John Koenig , Director, IBAA

, Director, IBAA Adrianne Lipscomb , VP of Creative Services, AAF

, VP of Creative Services, AAF Lindsey Loving , Director of Communications, NMA

, Director of Communications, NMA Carryl Pierre-Drews , EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, IAB

, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, IAB Ann Rubin , EVP of Marketing Communications & Events, 4A's

, EVP of Marketing Communications & Events, 4A's Joy Sims , VP of Strategic Communications, NCTA

, VP of Strategic Communications, NCTA Greg Stuart , CEO, MMA

In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, the committee is pleased to announce its first collaborative effort. Beginning in June, the initiative will unite industries and significantly amplify the Ad Council's Love, Your Mind campaign, extending the initiative's mental health resources to those who need them.

"Our collaboration with these esteemed trade groups is vital, strengthening our position in supporting societal issues through the power of our platforms," said Jeff Jan, EVP of Strategy & Growth at OAAA and Chair of the Ad Council's Trade Association Advisory Committee. "Being appointed as Chair of the Ad Council's Trade Association Advisory Committee is both an honor and a testament to our dedication at OAAA and within the industry at large. As we honor Mental Health Awareness Month and support other impactful Ad Council campaigns over the years, it is inspiring to be at the center of these transformative efforts."

For years, the Ad Council has developed strategic partnerships with individual trade associations to galvanize a specific industry around a singular issue. Partnerships such as TVB's Project Roadblock and OAAA's Child Car Safety Roadblock have significantly impacted the broadcast and out-of-home industries. During the pandemic, the Ad Council harnessed the collective superpower of all major trade associations to support the COVID-19 Vaccine Education efforts. By uniting the power of these associations, we formed a unified voice that reached millions of people across the country to achieve maximum impact.

More information on the Ad Council's Trade Association Advisory Committee and other committees can be found here .

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org , join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter , and view campaign creatives on YouTube .

SOURCE The Ad Council