The Ad Council Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, the nonprofit behind many of America's most impactful communications programs that inspire action and accelerate social change, elected 33 new members to its Board of Directors.

Chaired by Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising at The Walt Disney Company, the Ad Council's Board of Directors is comprised of leaders across business, marketing, media and tech. Board members provide critical insights and financial support to advance the nonprofit's work to drive impact around the most pressing issues facing people in the U.S., including firearm injury prevention, mental health and more.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, Translation + UnitedMasters

John Batter, CEO, XR Extreme Reach

Alyssa Buetikofer, SVP, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's US

Michele Cardinal, Head of Brand, Sponsorships & Integrated Marketing, Wells Fargo

Tim Castelli, VP, Global Ad Sales, Instacart

Christopher Crawford, Founder & CEO, Elite Media

Norm de Greve, Chief Growth Officer, General Motors

Will Doherty, SVP, Inventory Development, The Trade Desk

Uzma Rawn Dowler, Chief Marketing Officer & SVP, Global Corporate Partnerships, Major League Baseball

Ryan Gould, President, US Ad Sales, Go to Market, Warner Bros. Discovery

Kate Jeffers, CEO, Leo

Beth Ann Kaminkow, CEO, North America, dentsu

Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, The Kraft Heinz Company

Mark Kirkham, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages US, PepsiCo

Kristin Lane, Head of Brand Strategy, Advertising & Integrated Marketing, MassMutual

Dan Lanzano, President, National Ad Sales, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Lynn Lewis, Global Chief Marketing Officer, McCann

Joseph Maglio, CEO, Cheil Agency Network

Vineet Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Chime

Ajit Mohan, Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc.

Tim Natividad, President, US Advertising Sales and Marketing, TelevisaUnivision

Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise, OUTFRONT Media

Steven Wolfe Pereira, Chief Growth Officer & Co-Founder, Symmetri

Megan Ramm, Global Head of Sales, Uber Advertising

D.J. Reali, Chief Revenue Officer, The Weather Company

Nancy Reyes, Global CEO & President, BBDO Worldwide

Doug Rozen, President, Cadent

Meg Runeari, EVP North America Operations, Teads

Brad Seitter, President & CEO, TVB

Keisha Taylor Starr, Chief Marketing Officer & General Manager, Scripps Networks, The E. W. Scripps Company

Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO, 4As

Michael Sugar, CEO, Sugar23

Khartoon Weiss, VP, GM, North America & Global Group, TikTok

"We're proud to welcome such a remarkable group of industry leaders to the Ad Council's Board of Directors," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Their diverse expertise and deep commitment to social impact will help us expand our reach and enhance our impact in communities nationwide. The Board's guidance is vital to our mission, and I'm excited for the meaningful progress we'll make together."

In addition to welcoming new Board members, the Ad Council has added two individuals to its Leadership Council. The Leadership Council is comprised of experts and innovators in media, tech, marketing and advertising who leverage their personal and professional expertise for the advancement of key activations and campaigns.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Sara Badler, Chief Advertising Officer, North America, the Guardian

Reggie Panaligan, GM, Enterprise, Haus Analytics

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors and Leadership Council is available on the organization's website, AdCouncil.org .

