The Ad Council's 70th Annual Public Service Award Dinner Galvanizes Media and Marketing Industries to Unite for Change

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 5, the Ad Council, America's leading organization harnessing the power of communications for social change, held its Annual Public Service Award Dinner. Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, was honored for the company's outstanding corporate citizenship, including its support for multiple Ad Council efforts. Held at the Glasshouse in New York City, the event raised a record-breaking $9.2 million to support the nonprofit and its national social impact campaigns.

The event was co-hosted by Honorary Oscar recipient and Emmy Award-winning actress Angela Bassett and award-winning entertainer, actress and UN-appointed SDG advocate Lilly Singh. Current and former professional athletes Lexie Brown (WNBA), Andrew Ladd (NHL) and Brandon Marshall (NFL) also made appearances to highlight the Ad Council's collaborative efforts to address the mental health crisis with leading sports leagues and organizations. Pop soul singer Wyn Starks performed his hit songs "Who I Am" and "Run" and the event also featured live performances from Industrial Rhythm and Reggie Butler and the cast of [Examined] Human.

Attended by prominent executives from the media, marketing, advertising and technology industries, the Annual Public Service Award Dinner recognizes the organizations and individuals who support the Ad Council and its work. This year's theme was "Unite for Change" and was co-chaired by Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas at YouTube and Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising at The Walt Disney Company, who serve as Chair and Vice Chair of the Ad Council's Board of Directors respectively.

The Walt Disney Company, Google and YouTube were Titanium sponsors for the event and Adobe, Hearst, Meta, TikTok and Verizon were Diamond sponsors. Platinum sponsors included JPMorgan Chase & Co., Omnicom, PayPal, Publicis Groupe and WPP. Gold sponsors included Amazon Ads, Interpublic, McKinsey & Company and Netflix. Silver sponsors included Deloitte, Dow Jones, Fox Corporation, iHeartMedia, Johnson & Johnson, Northwell Health, Paramount Global, Salesforce, Stagwell Global and The Trade Desk. Google sponsored the Cocktail Reception and Meta sponsored the After-Party. In addition, Google, iHeartMedia and The Walt Disney Company provided the talent and entertainment for the evening.

"The Public Service Award Dinner celebrates the incredible work of our industry to advance the Ad Council's critical social impact efforts and improve the lives of millions across the country," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "When we come together and unite for change, we create exponential impact that is far greater than any of us could alone. This event honors the progress we've made and energizes us to propel our work further, together."

Bob Iger was honored with this year's Public Service Award for The Walt Disney Company's longstanding commitment to public service. Disney has been a key partner of the Ad Council since 1948, providing critical resources and support from across the company's businesses and brands on numerous campaigns. Disney has a proud legacy as force for good in the world, bringing joy, happiness, and inspiration to kids when they need it most. Under Iger's leadership, Disney has strengthened its relationship with a wealth of organizations that support the wellbeing of children, particularly those facing critical illness. These efforts include Disney's longstanding collaboration with Make-A-Wish and a global commitment of $100 million to help reimagine the patient experience in children's hospitals.

The event also recognized two "Champions for Good" whose lives have been impacted by issues the nonprofit addresses and who actively work to make a difference on causes within their communities and alongside the Ad Council. These individuals included:

Carter Brown (Co-Founder and Executive Director of the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (BTAC))

Brown has played a pivotal role in advancing the rights and well-being of Black transgender individuals as a transgender man who understands the challenges of marginalized communities firsthand. Carter established BTAC in 2011, making it the first national, Black trans-led non-profit organization. His unwavering commitment to ending violence, addressing HIV disparities, combating employment discrimination, and tackling other critical issues faced by Black transgender people has been the driving force behind BTAC's impactful initiatives. Brown's tireless advocacy and leadership continue to be instrumental in advancing equity for Black transgender individuals and the broader LGBTQ+ community. He is a proud partner on the Ad Council's Love Has No Labels campaign's latest initiative to raise awareness of the ongoing discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people and to remind audiences how they can help create a more accepting and inclusive society.

Jose M. Prince, MD, FACS, FAAP (VP of Pediatric Surgical Services of Northwell Health and the Surgeon in Chief of Cohen Children's Medical Center)

Dr. Prince is a Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics and Vice Chair of Surgery at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra /Northwell. A partner on the Ad Council's Gun Violence Prevention Initiative and a native of Queens, NY , Dr. Prince is invited internationally to speak about trauma, surgery, and children's healthcare. A graduate of Yale University School of Medicine , he completed his pediatric and general surgery training at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. As the founding director of the Laboratory of Pediatric Injury and Inflammation in the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, he has pursued pediatric trauma and injury prevention research for over 20 years. In his role as executive sponsor for the Northwell Center for Gun Violence Prevention, he supports NIH and state-funded research, violence interruption programs, and educational efforts focused on firearm injury and mortality prevention. Dr. Prince and his team's work has recently been featured on Netflix in the docuseries entitled "Emergency NYC" which highlights their efforts on behalf of children. He has authored more than 100 scientific reports, articles and chapters and is an active member of many professional societies, including the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Videos of Brown and Dr. Prince, produced by eMotion studios and directed by Bryan Rawles, were featured during the program. This partnership was secured thanks to Adobe, who served as the evening's Creative Content Sponsor.

The Ad Council's Public Service Award Dinner is the organization's largest fundraising event, with the last Annual Dinner in 2023 raising more than $8.2 million to support the Ad Council's national social impact programs. The event has been honoring corporate leaders for their contributions to public service since 1953. To learn more about the Ad Council, visit adcouncil.org.

