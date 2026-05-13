THE ADECCO GROUP Q1 2026 RESULTS

Strong revenue growth, share gains and improved profitability, supported by rigorous execution

ZURICH, Switzerland, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

HIGHLIGHTS

Accelerating organic revenue growth of +5.3% TDA yoy

Continued strong market share gains: Group +365 bps, Adecco +210 bps vs. key competitors

By GBU, Adecco, +7% yoy, with growth in all regions, led by Americas +15%, APAC +8% and EMEA excl. France +7%. Akkodis -1% yoy; LHH -1% yoy

Healthy 18.8% gross margin, -40 bps yoy, reflecting current business mix

EBITA €148 million excl. one-offs, +24% yoy

Robust 2.6% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, +20 bps yoy: higher volumes and pricing, rigorous cost management driving improved profitability, with productivity +4% yoy and DDR >100%

Operating income €127 million, +28% yoy; Net income €69 million, +41% yoy

Basic EPS €0.41, +40% yoy; Adjusted EPS €0.50, +6% yoy

Strong 94% LTM cash conversion, operating cash flow -€178 million, working capital absorption driven by stronger revenue growth, and in line with normal seasonality

ND/EBITDA -0.2x yoy, consistent with year-end 2025 deleveraging

Continuation of positive momentum in volumes to date this quarter

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"Our strategy combined with rigorous execution delivered a strong start to 2026 and sustained our momentum. Growth and cost discipline are improving profitability. This marks our fourth quarter of growth: at 5.3% year-on-year. We gained another 365 basis points of share, while maintaining healthy gross margins and robust EBITA.

"Adecco continues to outperform the market with growth across all regions and double digit increases in Iberia, Nordics, North America, Latin America and Asia. Akkodis is stabilizing revenues and improving profitability. LHH achieved a double digit EBITA margin, driven by strong growth in Career Transition and Ezra.

"Our tech agenda advanced with further agentic AI deployments across new markets on our digital platform, lifting fill rates and reducing time to fill, while enhancing the candidate and recruiter experience."

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