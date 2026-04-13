The Adler Aphasia Center Launches New Endowment Fund

MAYWOOD, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Institutes of Health, in the United States, it is estimated that over 2 million people are affected by aphasia, a language disorder most often acquired from stroke. The Adler Aphasia Center is proud to announce the establishment of a new Endowment Fund, a permanent endowment fund dedicated to a critical funding stream designed to support scholarships for Center members. This critical initiative strengthens the organization's financial foundation, allowing for sustained impact for future generations, ensuring that no one is ever turned away from Adler services for years to come.

The endowment kicks off with a generous contribution from Lisa and Richard Gelmetti. Lisa Gelmetti, MSPA, CCC-SLP, has worked with patients with aphasia for over 40 years. Currently, she is an Adjunct Professor at Seton Hall University, where she supervises graduate student clinicians working with members from Adler. Lisa and Rick are committed to supporting the Adler Aphasia Centers' mission of enriching the lives of individuals living with aphasia. This endowment will be managed for long-term growth, providing annual support to our members through scholarships. As Joshua (a member) shared "Thank you for giving me a scholarship to come to the Center. When I walked into Adler for the first time, I started to understand getting better is a process. It's not a class, it's a community. If I didn't have a scholarship to the Center, I don't know where I'd be right now."

About Adler Aphasia Center -Since 2003 the Adler Aphasia Center has a vision to reach those affected by aphasia by building awareness about aphasia and our services, working with members, caregivers, and volunteers to create a space for care, support, training, education, and understanding, as well as meeting the emerging needs of the aphasia community with innovation. In 2026, the Center expects to directly impact over 14,000 people from 17 of New Jersey's 21 counties across more than 425 institutions and community platforms while providing focused training for over 550 healthcare students and professionals.

Naomi Gewirtz, MSW, President & CEO shared "With the passing of Mike and Elaine Adler, the Center is faced with a new reality—a reality that demands a renewed focus on sustaining and expanding the impactful work they began. It's never been more critical to receive financial support from donors such Lisa and Richard Gelmetti, as Adler works to help our members reclaim communication and connection after aphasia, even if they can't afford it. Establishing this endowment is a transformative step for Adler. It secures our ability to pursue our mission in perpetuity, ensuring we can meet the growing needs of our community regardless of economic fluctuations".

To learn more about the Adler Aphasia Center, visit www.adleraphasiacenter.org. To make a donation to Support Scholarships click here.

SOURCE Adler Aphasia Center