Stroke Recovery Event: Support, Resources, and Inspiration at Adler Aphasia Center

MAYWOOD, N.J., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Aphasia Center is hosting a Stroke Recovery Event: Support, Resources, and Inspiration in Maywood, NJ on Thursday, May 14th from 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with over 25 organizations about programs and services they provide for stroke survivors, caregivers, and anyone interested in how to navigate life after stroke. Some of the organizations that will be present are Atlantic Health, Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey, Holy Name Medical Center, Lingraphica, Love Your Brain, Kessler Rehabilitation Center, PSE&G, Vivistim, and so much more. There will be free parking, light refreshments, and the location is handicap accessible.

As part of this event, there will be presentations from Caitlin Hartsgrove, MD, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Brain Injury Medicine Section Chief, Traumatic Brain Injury at Morristown Medical Center, Attending Physiatrist at Overlook Medical Center as well as speakers from Neuro Rehab teams.

Stroke Recovery Event: Support, Resources, and Inspiration will be at Adler Aphasia Center, 60 W. Hunter Ave, Maywood, NJ, 07607. Vendors will be present from 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm and presentations will be at 5 pm and 6 pm. Registration is preferred but not required. To register or for questions, please contact Meredith Gemeiner at [email protected] or 201-898-2193.

Adler Aphasia Center, a non-profit organization based in Maywood, Toms River and West Orange, NJ, is an innovative program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families. No one will be turned away for inability to pay. Aphasia is a language disorder that usually results from a brain injury (such as stroke, brain tumor, accident, or infection). While aphasia can affect one's ability to speak, understand, read and write, it does not affect intellect.

About Adler Aphasia Center

Adler Aphasia Center, a non-profit organization with three full-service facilities based in Maywood, West Orange and Toms River, NJ, is an innovative program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families. Aphasia is a communication disorder caused by a stroke or traumatic brain injury and affects 40% of these survivors. Adler Aphasia Center is the only center of its kind in NJ, an area with an estimated 70,000 people living with aphasia. It is estimated that 2.5 million people live with aphasia in the US. The Center also offers bi-monthly Aphasia Communication Groups in Haddonfield, Maywood, Monroe, Stockton University/Galloway, Toms River, and Virtual NJ Groups. The Center's programs and activities are facilitated by speech-language pathologists who work towards enhancing the communication skills of its members and providing opportunities for social and peer support, while building members' self-esteem and confidence. Caregiver needs are addressed through weekly caregiver support groups. Training and educational programs are offered to healthcare professionals, consumers, educators, students, speech-language pathologists and others interested in improving the quality of life for those affected by aphasia. The Center is also actively engaged in aphasia research efforts. Founded in 2003 by Elaine and Mike Adler, its mission is simple: to enrich the lives of people with aphasia, their families, and communities.

SOURCE Adler Aphasia Center