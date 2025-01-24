The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Announce The Seventh Cohort of The Executive Leadership Academy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a competitive selection process, 21 talented leaders have been tapped to participate in the 2025 cohort of the Executive Leadership Academy (ELA), the seventh cohort of The Advanced Leadership Institute's (TALI) flagship executive program. This transformative program, which addresses the unique challenges Black professionals face in the workplace, aims to educate, develop, connect, and position senior-level managers and executives with higher-level career aspirations for executive advancement. With course content delivered by the faculty at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business, ELA participants benefit from a world-class executive education, executive coaching, executive mentorship, and peer networking.

The TALI alumni network includes 255 Black leaders from Pittsburgh and beyond, with 155 graduates of the Executive Leadership Academy (ELA), along with alumni from the Emerging Leaders Program and the National Executive Leadership Academy. Since its founding, TALI has focused on empowering Black leaders to drive personal growth, positive business results for their organization, and broader community impact. This mission is reflected in the success of our alumni: 100% of the 2024 ELA cohort agreed that the program enhanced their ability to contribute to their organization's success, and that they have been able to apply knowledge and skills from the program to their professional roles. Additionally, 90% of the 2024 ELA cohort believe that the program positively impacted their career growth. These outcomes demonstrate TALI's enduring impact on leadership development, organizational effectiveness, and community transformation.

"As we start a new year, I am proud to announce and celebrate this seventh cohort of the Executive Leadership Academy, a huge milestone for TALI" says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. "I have seen first-hand how this program provides individuals with transformative experiences both personally and professionally, and I look forward to seeing the success and positive outcomes for this impressive group of leaders."

"It has been our pleasure to provide academic support for The Advanced Leadership Institute over the last several years in its effort to position diverse leaders for executive advancement," says Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. "We welcome the 2025 Executive Leadership Academy cohort and look forward to equipping them with advanced strategies for continued career success."

On January 24th, the TALI and CMU families will welcome the new cohort at the 2025 Executive Leadership Academy Kick-Off Program and Reception. John Hawkins, President of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania, will deliver the keynote address, while representatives from TALI and CMU will offer additional remarks.

Congratulations to the 2025 Executive Leadership Academy Cohort:

Mike Belgrove – Chief Human Resources Officer, Life'sWork of Western PA

Kwame Burroughs – Senior Director, Medicare Business Development Group, UPMC Health Plan

Kiel Chapman – Production Manager, PPG

Lauren DeDomenic – Deputy Chief of Staff, Policy and Partnerships, Office of Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato

Sherlyn Harrison – Managing Director of Programs and Operations, Pittsburgh Scholar House

Kashif Henderson – Executive Director, Neighborhood Learning Alliance

Tinisha Hunt – Chief Executive Officer, Macedonia FACE

Ja-Neen Jones – Chief Executive Officer, TRAC Services for Families

Denise McGill-Delaney – Chief Operating Officer, Gwen's Girls

Tere McKinney-Bundy – Associate General Counsel, Labor and Employment, Form Energy

Jaques Moye – Attorney at Law, Clark Hill | PLDIC Scholar

TaJane Nolen – Director, Product Management, American Eagle Outfitters

Sierra Parm – Operations Director, A. Philip Randolph Institute

Kendra Ross – Head of Social Impact, Duolingo

Gizelle Sherwood – Director of Undergraduate Studies and Laboratories, Teaching Professor in Chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University

Jada Shirriel – Chief Executive Officer, Healthy Start, Inc.

Sylvia Smith – Director, Contract Management & Operations, Highmark

Juel Smith – Associate Dean of Science and Executive Director of Homewood-Brushton Center, Community College of Allegheny County

Tony Thompson – Counsel, Dollar Bank, FSB

Yalanda Wells – Commercial Banker, Bank of America

Latasha Wilson-Batch – Executive Director, Best of the Batch Foundation

The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriter: Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partners: Eden Hall Foundation and Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributors: Highmark and The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec; and Silver Sponsors and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

For information about The Advanced Leadership Institute, visit www.taliinstitute.org

