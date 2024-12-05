The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Celebrate the Graduates of the 2024 National Executive Leadership Academy

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU) are proud to announce the graduating cohort of the 2024 National Executive Leadership Academy (NELA). The 2024 National cohort, which is made up of 17 distinguished leaders from across the country, represents the second year of NELA and solidifies TALI's national presence.

Since 2019, TALI has engaged CMU Tepper Executive Education to deliver course content for its leadership programs—Emerging Leaders Program, Executive Leadership Academy, and National Executive Leadership Academy. While each program is designed to address the unique challenges Black professionals face, NELA aims to prepare participants for national and global executive advancement. To reach professionals from across the country, the national program is delivered in a hybrid format and includes three months of online instruction, two in-person one-week sessions at CMU in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a two-day in-person conference in Dallas, Texas. Throughout the program, participants benefit from academic instruction, executive coaching, peer networking, and mentor identification support.

"Congratulations to this year's National Executive Leadership Academy graduates! I continue to be amazed at the top talent from across the country who participate in this program. The National Academy has now completed its second successful year, and I am proud to see continued progress towards our vision to create more diverse, inclusive, and prosperous communities," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. "I look forward to watching the graduates as they become TALI Alumni and apply what they have learned to advance as leaders who are strengthening their companies, institutions, and communities."

"We are proud to continue serving as TALI's trusted academic partner. This commitment reflects our dedication to empowering corporate communities with the next generation of dynamic, innovative, and diverse leaders. The 2024 National Executive Leadership Academy cohort exemplifies the excellence and resilience we strive to cultivate. Congratulations to each graduate on reaching this remarkable achievement," shares Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.

The graduation ceremony will take place on December 6, 2024, at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. Jaime A. Irick, the newly appointed CEO of The Pittsburgh Paints Company, will deliver the keynote address, while members from the TALI and CMU families will celebrate this milestone alongside the cohort.

Congratulations to the outstanding 17 graduates:

Atiya Abdelmalik- Director, Center for Thriving Communities, UF Health Jacksonville (FL)

Sylvana Bonner- Managing Director – Safety, FedEx Corporation (PA)

Rita Canton- Director of Engineering Outreach, Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering (PA)

Ramon De Los Santos- Senior Vice President – Technology Control Management, BNY (FL)

Kimberly Fowlkes- Director of Human Resources, The Hill School (PA)

Aleya Jennings- Director of Corporate Sponsorships and Individual Giving, Fred Rogers Productions (PA)

Randall Lucas- Human Resources Business Partner, Inova Health Systems (VA)

Johnne Moore- District Managing Director, Operations, FedEx Corporation (TX)

Tina L. Nixon- Former Vice President of Mission Effectiveness, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, UPMC Central PA (PA)

Rodney Sanders- SVP, Regional Credit Executive, PNC (GA)

Dannielle Sesay- Director of Compliance, New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (NJ)

Carol J. Sharp- President & CEO, The Night Ministry (IL)

Anshé Sledge- Sales and Business Development Executive Professional (GA)

Marion Townes- Vice President & Branch Manager, Erie Insurance Group (OH)

Kirk Willoughby-Hudson- Senior Director, Payments Enablement, BNY (NY)

Bryan Wilson- Chief Growth Officer, 3P Advisors/Peachtree Providence Partners (NE)

Wendell Wooten Jr.- Sr. Director, Commercial Operations – Digital Intelligence Division, Wabtec Corporation (FL)

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriter: Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partners: Eden Hall Foundation and Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributors: Highmark and The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Form Energy, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec; and Silver Sponsors and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

For information about The Advanced Leadership Institute, visit www.taliinstitute.org

SOURCE The Advanced Leadership Institute, Inc.