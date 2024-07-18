The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Celebrate the 2024 Graduates of the Executive Leadership Academy

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter is beginning for 21 impressive graduates of The Advanced Leadership Institute's (TALI) Executive Leadership Academy. On July 19th, TALI and its academic partner, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU), will celebrate this milestone alongside the graduates with a ceremony at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. The event will feature a keynote address by TALI Advisory Board Member Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, SVP/Chief Clinical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network, special remarks from Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, and fellowship with distinguished TALI and CMU stakeholders. The Executive Leadership Academy is an executive education program uniquely designed to address the challenges faced by Black professionals and help senior-level managers and executives advance in their careers.

"I continue to be amazed by the exceptional leaders who have come through the Executive Leadership Academy, and this year is no exception. I am extremely impressed by this year's graduates, and I look forward to watching them continue doing great things to enhance Pittsburgh's corporate and civic communities. Congratulations to all the 2024 graduates! — Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute.

"At Carnegie Mellon University, we are proud of our ongoing commitment to fostering leadership growth through the Executive Leadership Academy. Congratulations to these accomplished individuals who have completed this year's program. — Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.

Congratulations to the graduates:

John (Mamadou) Bah- Procurement Global Finance Director, PPG

Godfrey Bethea- Vice President of Equity, People, and Culture, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Lyasha Bishop-Gaines- Executive Director, The Early Excellence Project

Donminika Brown- Chief Financial Officer, Pittsburgh Regional Transit

Brandon Grinage- SVP Regional Manager, PNC

Donny Hamilton- Gateway Project Manager, Federal Railroad Administration

Alyssa Ford Heywood- Director, Performance Management, Pittsburgh Public Schools

Joyce Howard- Business Development Manager, Innovation Works

Jason Jones- Vice President of Community Development, Dollar Bank

Rick Mason- Executive Director, The Pittsburgh Project

Danielle Mundekis- Director of Inclusion, Eckert Seamans

Michael Nelson- Senior Manager of Corporate Security, Duquesne Light Company

Onome Oghifobibi- Assistant Professor and Director of Community Engagement, Division of Newborn Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

J. Nicole Rhodes- Associate Legal Counsel, University of Pittsburgh

Kelly Russell- Assistant Director/Labor Compliance Officer, City of Pittsburgh

Tammy Sadler- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program Manager, Highmark Health/AHN

Tiffinnie Severin- Director, Enterprise Strategy, Highmark

LaShana Stokes- Chief of Staff, UPMC

Rachel Williams- Director, Content Program Management, Duolingo

Shani Yeldell- Community Relations Manager—Mentorship Academy, CNX

Michael Young- Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Associate Professor of Mathematical Science, Carnegie Mellon University

