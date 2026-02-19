The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Continue Advancing the Future of Business with the Launch the 2026 National Executive Leadership Academy

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI), in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business (CMU), announces the launch of the 2026 National Executive Leadership Academy (NELA), TALI's flagship, cohort-based program designed to position Black senior leaders and their allies for executive advancement. The program convenes accomplished leaders from across the country and equips them with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to accelerate organizational impact.

National Executive Leadership Academy (NELA), TALI’s flagship, cohort-based program designed to position Black senior leaders and their allies for executive advancement. The program convenes accomplished leaders from across the country and equips them with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to accelerate organizational impact.

Developed in collaboration with CMU, NELA delivers a world-class executive education experience that combines academic instruction from Tepper faculty and other top business schools with executive coaching, mentorship, and peer networking. Programming for the 2026 cohort runs from February through June and includes a blend of in-person and virtual sessions, highlighted by a two-day convening in Charlotte, North Carolina, in April. Throughout the immersive experience, participants engage in coursework on topics such as defining a leadership brand, global management and strategy, and building networks of influence — critical capabilities that strengthen organizations and advance the future of business.

The 2026 National Executive Leadership Academy commenced on February 16. The first week offers a dynamic blend of sessions led by industry experts at Tepper and opportunities for close-knit cohort interactions. On February 19, participants will join the TALI Community Welcome Reception, an evening event welcoming the new NELA and Emerging Leaders Program cohorts to the broader TALI community. The celebration will feature special remarks from TALI Board Chair Lara Washington, President and CEO, Ahrco.

"Congratulations to the 2026 National Executive Leadership Academy (NELA) cohort," said Evan Frazier, President and CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute. "Each year, I am inspired by the depth and breadth of national and regional talent that comes together through this program. Through NELA, TALI continues to strengthen the pipeline of successful leaders in Pittsburgh and across the country."

"The National Executive Leadership Academy represents a powerful collaboration between The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University," said Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business. "By continuing this work, we believe we are contributing to a more effective and forward-looking corporate landscape. We look forward to engaging with the 2026 cohort."

Following a robust application and review process, 23 individuals from the Greater Pittsburgh region and across the nation were selected to participate in the 2026 National Executive Leadership Academy:

Abe Amawi – Director of Operations, First Energy (PA)

Lindsey Brown – Global Head of Client Service, Liquidity & Financing, BNY (NY)

Dr. Kris Brown – Director of Human Resources, Huntsville Utilities (AL)

Stephen P. Canton – Chief Resident Physician, UPMC (PA)

Imogene L. Cathey – Vice President and General Counsel, Seton Hill University (PA)

Aparna Chandramohan – Sr. Director, International Production & Sourcing, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NY)

Vanesha Coggins – Vice President, Corporate Compliance and Internal Audit, Akron Children's Hospital (OH)

Kelly Dillard – Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Dollar Bank (PA)

Joan Eichner – Sr. Director, Operations and Evaluation, UPMC (PA)

Amera Gilchrist – Chief of EMS, City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety Bureau of EMS (PA)

Angela Gressem – Director of Hello Baby, Healthy Start (PA)

Alphonso Hall – Engineering Manager, Koppers Inc (SC)

Dawn Hannah – Chief Program & Impact Officer, Beyond Literacy (PA)

Tracy Hughes – Vice President, Human Resources – Global Freight Services, Wabtec Corporation (IL)

Robert Lewis – District Manager Director – Surface Operations, FedEx Corporation (TX)

Brian Long – Head of Adhesives and Sealants North America, Covestro (PA)

Mopewa Ogundipe – Senior Engineering Manager, Duolingo (NY)

Shoncey D. Prophet – Executive Store Leader, Giant Eagle Market District (OH)

Angelica Starkey – Manager, Workplace Culture and Community Engagement, UPMC (PA)

Judy Tipton – Executive Director, Playworks Michigan (MI)

Tatausha Webster – Director of Benefits, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (TX)

Frank Wiley – Regional Business Leader, Giant Eagle (OH)

Gina Winstead – Vice President, Culture and Community, Carnegie Museums (PA)

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities by cultivating leadership through world-class executive education programs tailored to support, develop, and retain Black leaders and their allies. TALI equips participants with the strategies, insights, and networks needed to thrive. Course content for TALI programs is delivered through an academic partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, and programming is made possible through the support of major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriters: Eden Hall and Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partner: Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributors: Giant Eagle Foundation and The Heinz Endowments; Contributors: The Buhl Foundation and The Pittsburgh Foundation; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec; Silver Sponsors and Bronze sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

To learn more about The Advanced Leadership Institute, visit www.taliinstitute.org

SOURCE The Advanced Leadership Institute, Inc.