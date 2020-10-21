The Adventure Continues: Duluth Trading Brings Best Made Back Online

"We've been longtime admirers of Best Made's exceptional brand offering of superior-quality products and inspired storytelling. Just like Duluth Trading, Best Made is committed to well-made products that are built to last. Best Made makes an excellent addition to the craftsmanship, durability and function we offer at Duluth Trading and is a natural extension to our ever-growing range of Duluth customers," said Dave Loretta, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Duluth Trading. "We're excited to revive the Best Made brand and carry forward its mission of equipping and inspiring lives of great work and adventure as part of the Duluth family of brands."

Best Made joins the Duluth Trading brand family alongside the recently launched 40 Grit™, Alaskan Hardgear®, and its umbrella of trademarks, trade names and service marks including Buck Naked™, Armachillo®, Flexpedition®, DuluthFlex®, Fire Hose® and more.

Best Made products provide Duluth Trading customers with an expanded offering of premium apparel and goods as well as feature finely crafted kitchenware and heirloom-quality treasures. Duluth brings back a variety of Best Made's most celebrated staples, including the Hudson Bay Axe, American Felling Axe, Flannel Workshirt, 5 Pocket Pants, Selvedge Raw Denim, Down Pullover, and handmade in the U.S.A. Strongbox and other steel storage containers. In addition, Best Made brand aficionados will be able to find familiar accessories like enamel plates, bowls and tumblers, German knives, and lambswool and cashmere caps. Customers can take part in Best Made's much-anticipated return with Duluth Trading exclusively online at www.duluthtrading.com/best-made.

Duluth Trading Company

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers with an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that convey the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if something goes wrong, we will always treat you right. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com .

