The Aesthetic Society Announces Entrepix Medical As A New Alliance Partner

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society announced today that Entrepix Medical, LLC, a medical technology startup focused on applying advanced nano-polishing technology used in microchip manufacturing to medical devices, joins The Aesthetic Society as an Alliance Partner. The Aesthetic Society is the leading professional society of board-certified plastic surgeons specializing in aesthetic procedures.

Entrepix Medical utilizes the most advanced semiconductor nano-polishing technology to produce radically unique, patient-focused surgical blades that provide an ultra-smooth, precise and consistent cutting surface, minimizing surgically induced tissue trauma. By eliminating the manufacturing grind defects found on all standard scalpels, the patented Planatome® Technology redefines surgical expectations for both the surgeon and patient with improved post-operative outcomes, such as faster healing with less infections, increased wound strength with reduced scarring, and less pain with reduced nerve damage.

"We are thrilled to join forces with an exceptional industry leader like Entrepix Medical who have devoted years to advancing technology in support of our fellow plastic surgeons," said Dr. Herluf Lund, Jr., President of The Aesthetic Society. "The Aesthetic Society is dedicated to partnering with best in class organizations who understand the unique needs of aesthetic plastic surgeons and share a mission that aligns with our overall ethos."

Entrepix Medical (Planatome®) joins an elite group of aesthetic companies, including, Abbott, AMS RRG, Canfield Scientific, CareCredit, CosmetAssure, InMode, Revance, SENTE, and Symplast as Alliance Partners of The Aesthetic Society. The Industry Partnership Program provides a collaborative partnership and strategic reach to our members, while supporting The Aesthetic Society's mission to advance the science, art, and safe practice of aesthetic plastic surgery.

The Aesthetic Society's Partnership Program provides visibility, networking opportunities, and interaction between industry leaders and its members.

About The Aesthetic Society

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally. For more information, please visit www.surgery.org.

About Entrepix Medical, LLC

Entrepix Medical is driven by a simple, compelling purpose – "Exceptional Patient Outcomes". Founded in 2017 by leaders from the medical device and semiconductor industries, Entrepix Medical's mission is to provide surgeons and patients with a better alternative to the surgical cutting devices currently available today. With the development of Planatome® Technology by Entrepix Medical, scalpel technology will be taken from ordinary to extraordinary with a host of post-operative outcomes. The patented technology produces a radically unique, patient-focused surgical blade that minimizes surgically induced tissue trauma by providing an ultra-smooth, precise, and consistent cutting surface. For more information, please visit www.planatome.com.

The Aesthetic Society

www.surgery.org

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Aesthetic Society

Related Links

http://www.surgery.org

