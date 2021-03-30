The Aesthetic Society Releases Annual Statistics Revealing Americans Spent Over $9 Billion On Aesthetic Plastic Surgery In 2020

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society released its annual Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics for 2020 compiled using the Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data. Partnering with Ronan Solutions™ ANN connects directly to participating Aesthetic Society member plastic surgeons' Practice Management systems, retrieving real-time, de-identified, billing data. The data is reviewed and mapped by subject matter experts to generate a dynamic, comprehensive, longitudinal, valid, and reliable repository of procedural and billing data.

ANN data for last year demonstrates that aesthetic plastic surgery persisted in popularity even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As lockdown restrictions eased for non-essential services, many surgeons began seeing an influx of patients seeking aesthetic plastic surgery. In 2020, ANN data reports a total revenue of over $9 billion spent on aesthetic plastic surgery.

"2020 was a unique year to say the least. We believe there were several factors that came together to drive aesthetic surgery even during the pandemic— the boom in video calls and more opportunity for discreet downtime. Utilizing ANN data helps us better represent the specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery, especially in a year wrought with uncertainty," explains Dr. Herluf G. Lund Jr., President of The Aesthetic Society. "ANN allows us to leverage real-time data coming directly from practices," he explains.

Surgical procedures topping the list for 2020 included liposuction, breast augmentation, and abdominoplasty. Neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and skin treatments like chemical peels, made up the top procedures in the nonsurgical category.

The data also identifies the top 5 surgical and nonsurgical procedures performed by board-certified U.S. plastic surgeons in the gender identity and age categories as follows:

Top Surgical Procedures (Women)

Liposuction: 197,984

Breast Augmentation: 185,957

Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck): 116,991

Removal/Replacement - Breast Implants: 86,255

Mastopexy (Breast Lift): 80,033

Top Surgical Procedures (Men)

Liposuction: 11,588

Gynecomastia: 8,853

Blepharoplasty: 7,893

Rhinoplasty: 7,475

Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck): 3,591

Top Surgical - By Age

17-35: Breast Augmentation, 127,431

36-50: Liposuction, 140,105

51-70:Liposuction, 65,041

70+: Facelift, 8,101

To obtain a full copy of The Aesthetic Society's 2020 statistics please visit https://cdn.surgery.org/media/statistics/aestheticplasticsurgerynationaldatabank-2020stats.pdf.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

About the Aesthetic Surgery National Databank:

The 2020 Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics were compiled using the Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data. The Aesthetic Society has partnered with Ronan Solutions (Phoenix, AZ) to develop ANN. ANN connects directly to participating Aesthetic Society member plastic surgeons' Practice Management systems to retrieve real-time, de-identified, billing data. The data is reviewed and mapped by subject matter experts to generate a dynamic, comprehensive, longitudinal, valid, and reliable repository of procedural and billing data. ANN's automated, real-time data access also eliminates other drawbacks associated with surveys such as low response rates, cross-sectional data, inaccurate recall, need for manual data entry and limited number and scope of questions that can be included.

For the 2020 Statistics, aggregate data from all 288 participating plastic surgery practices across the U.S. were analyzed. The procedure counts were extrapolated to estimate nationwide statistics. These statistics have a standard error of +/- 5.66% at a 95% level of confidence. ANN is a complimentary and exclusive benefit available only to Active Aesthetic Society Members. Participating members have access to detailed information of their own practices, and they can see aggregate data of other participants, allowing members the benefit of comparing their data with their peers, but protecting their privacy. ANN can retrieve and analyze up to 20 years of data from compatible systems thus offering unparalleled insights in practice management. For more information, please visit https://ann.surgery.org/ or email [email protected].

About Ronan Solutions™

Ronan Solutions™ is a joint venture between two technology companies -- ANZU®, a Healthcare IT company, and Iron Medical Systems, an expert in cloud hosting and security. Both companies have combined their technical expertise and access to key stakeholders in the environment to create the Ronan Solutions™ Aesthetic Medicine dataset and data visualization system.

