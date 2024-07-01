The Aesthetic Society Reports 10.2% Growth in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Over Four Years

Exclusive Aesthetic One ARISE Data Illustrates Comprehensive Breast Implant Procedures

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society, the leading authority on aesthetic plastic surgery, has released its annual Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank report for 2023, highlighting significant trends in the field of aesthetic plastic surgery. The data reveals a noteworthy 2.9% surge in total surgical procedures from 2022 to 2023, contributing to a substantial 10.2% overall growth in surgical procedures from 2019 to 2023, underscoring the continued demand for aesthetic plastic surgery.

The 2023 statistics were developed through a collaboration with CosmetAssure, leveraging their extensive database of elective surgeries. The 2-year dataset includes more than 150,000 individual procedures performed by 762 surgeons. The data was reviewed and mapped by subject matter experts to create a standardized database of procedural information.

"The landscape of aesthetic plastic surgery continues to evolve as evidenced by our annual report," says Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, President of The Aesthetic Society. "Surgical procedures are maintaining strong performance and as our previous reports have shown, nonsurgical treatments steadily rise. Our specialty is well-positioned to meet the dynamic needs and preferences of our patients, says Dr. Movassaghi. "We welcome AlliedPro, our new membership program that offers training and community for our nonsurgical aesthetic professionals, fostering their expertise in the field while enhancing patient outcomes as nonsurgical procedures are in demand."

Reflecting decades of statistical evidence displaying nonsurgical procedures' importance and popularity, The Aesthetic Society has introduced AlliedPro , a new membership program tailored for nonsurgical aesthetic professionals. This offering aims to extend resources and educational opportunities to a broader range of professionals involved in aesthetic care, ensuring they are equipped with the latest advancements and best practices. AlliedPro members play a pivotal role in shaping the future of nonsurgical aesthetics, underscoring the value of their contributions and the impact they can make in the industry. AlliedPro membership is available to registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, aestheticians, practice managers, patient coordinators, and all aesthetic practice staff.

2023 Key Findings:

Total Surgical Procedures Growth: The total number of surgical procedures increased by 2.9% from 2022 to 2023 and has grown by 10.2% from 2019 to 2023.

Top Surgical Procedures: Liposuction: 394,527 Breast Augmentation: 249,560 Tummy Tuck: 194,875 Breast Lift: 147,611 Eyelid Surgery: 113,996



Top Procedures by Gender:

Women Liposuction: 369,799 Breast Augmentation: 247,612 Tummy Tuck: 189,646 Breast Lift: 147,169 Eyelid Surgery: 98,498



Men: Liposuction: 24,728 Gynecomastia: 21,043 Eyelid Surgery: 15,498 Ear Surgery: 10,808 Facelift: 6,693



In addition to these insights, The Aesthetic Society has also integrated Aesthetic One ARISE data into its reporting, offering a comprehensive overview of breast device procedures.

Aesthetic One All Time Data:

Procedures Documented: 24,230

Patients Registered 23,699

Devices registered (left and right) 46,217

Aesthetic One Procedure Summary by Share:

Augmentation: 72.30%

Removal/Replacement: 23.18%

Reconstruction: 3.49%

Removal of Expander Replacement Implants: 1.02%

Mastopexy with Implants: 0.02%

You can obtain a full copy of The Aesthetic Society's 2023 statistics here.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

