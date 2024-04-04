'The Agency Scottsdale' Former Managing Partners, Join LUXE Realty

PHOENIX, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Luciano and Raul Siqueiros, the dynamic duo of real estate agents formerly with The Agency Scottsdale, are joining LUXE Realty as their new Director of Estates Division and Director of New Development.

Scottsdale's high-end luxury real estate business is on the move, which has seen a wave of new brokerages join the scene in the past few years and a surprising number of top-producer agents have switched their allegiances.

Jack Luciano (right) Raul Siqueiros (left)

Luciano and Siqueiros are bringing more than 38 years of combined experience to LUXE Realty, the new agency founded by Brian Guzman and Matthew Fenicle. The pair has represented some of the most iconic estates and new development projects, including Two Biltmore Estates by Geneva Holdings, Envy Residences, and Edison by Deco Communities, and Novella Communities by Try Craft Residential (according to public records).

At their new LUXE Realty home base, Siqueiros shared "We are excited to embark on this new chapter with LUXE Realty, a move that aligns us with like-minded professionals dedicated to excellence and client-centric service." "With this new partnership, we are confident we will gain access to new opportunities for growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

"We made the strategic decision to join LUXE Realty," Luciano added. "The extensive network, cutting-edge agent resources, and unwavering commitment to the professionalism of Brian and Matthew [Founders] align perfectly with our values and business goals."

Jack and Raul don't come to LUXE Realty alone. The pair are bringing their top-producer team of agents with them including Amy Rhodes, Melissa Herrera, Niko Siqueiros, and Peter Hall. "The Jack and Raul Real Estate Group" is excited to embark on this new chapter with LUXE Realty.

"We're excited to officially welcome Jack and Raul and their team," said LUXE Realty founders Guzman and Fenicle. "With their experience and track record in this business, we are excited for what they will achieve at LUXE Realty."

LUXE Realty was founded by Mexican-American entrepreneur Brian Guzman who comes from a developer family in the residential and commercial industry and Matthew Fenicle who previously owned the northern Arizona franchise of West USA. The two are joining their more than 30 years of combined experience in real estate to bring LUXE Realty to life.

"LUXE Realty is best described as a small club of like-minded professionals where our agents and clients will gain not only the best real estate service we can provide but also exclusive access to insider events, networking, and philanthropy," Guzman shared.

"This is not your typical real estate firm," Fenicle added. "We will be truly blending the real estate aspect with the social culture of our company and the city."

LUXE Realty is located at 3030 N Central Ave 709 in Phoenix, AZ. To learn more about LUXE Realty or set up an appointment to meet with an agent or inquire about joining the firm visit luxerealtyre.com or call (623) 217-6816. Additional information is also available on LUXE Realty's social sites.

Contact:

(623) 217-6816

[email protected]

SOURCE LUXE Realty