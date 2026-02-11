The AI Market Shelf Just Got Bigger: Brandlight Raises $30M to Continue Leading Enterprise CMOs into The Era of AI-Native Ads

Funding will scale platform that guides Fortune 500 Brands through AI search, ads, and commerce convergence

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After working with hundreds of the world's largest brands to grow AI search visibility, Brandlight today announced $30M in Series A funding led by Pelion Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Cardumen Capital and G20 Ventures.

The funding will accelerate the development and scale of Brandlight's enterprise-grade platform, which already gives dozens of Fortune 500 brands control over their AI visibility and now helps them navigate the shift to AI-native advertising.

Founded in October 2024 by Imri Marcus, Uri Gafni, and Didi Dvash, the Brandlight platform has quietly been chosen by hundreds of the world's largest brands, including Fortune 500 companies such as Kimberly-Clark, LG, The Hartford, and Estée Lauder, to guide decision-making in AI-driven discovery and media. This allows brands to anticipate market shifts rather than react to them.

2026 marks the first year AI visibility becomes a dedicated budget line for major global brands. AI ads, recently announced by OpenAI, collapse discovery, media, and conversion into a single surface. AI is creating a new multi-trillion-dollar marketing channel as search, commerce, ads, and agents converge into AI-driven discovery, reshaping how brands are found, evaluated, and chosen.

The Brandlight proprietary platform serves as the navigator for this environment, analyzing billions of AI-generated signals across the customer journey and translating them into clear, actionable recommendations that marketing, PR, content, and media teams can use to make confident decisions.

"We've been preparing for this moment for over a year," said Imri Marcus, CEO of Brandlight. "From its inception, Brandlight was built to become a marketing operating system for AI as a channel, starting with AI search and now expanding into AI ads and commerce. Our promise to brands is simple: to keep being a partner they can rely on as this market evolves, helping them stay ahead rather than react."

AI visibility is rapidly evolving from an emerging concern into a core marketing discipline requiring dedicated strategy and measurement. Brandlight continues to build the infrastructure that enables enterprise brands to approach this channel with the same confidence they've developed in search and social over the past two decades.

Brandlight empowers brands to shape their presence in the era of AI-driven search. As consumers increasingly rely on AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini for information and recommendations, traditional SEO strategies are no longer sufficient. The Brandlight Platform provides tools and insights to help brands monitor, optimize, and influence how AI models perceive and present their narratives.

Our platform offers real-time tracking of brand mentions across AI platforms, sentiment analysis, and identification of key content sources influencing AI-generated answers. By understanding and managing these factors, brands can ensure accurate representation, enhance visibility, and maintain control over their digital narratives.

With Brandlight, companies can proactively engage with the evolving AI search landscape, ensuring their brand stories are accurately and favorably conveyed in AI-driven interactions. For more information, please visit: https://www.brandlight.ai/

