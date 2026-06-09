The AI150 Is Here: Constellation Research Names the World's Most Influential AI Executives for 2026-2027

From Generative AI to Autonomous Agents — Meet the Leaders Shaping What Comes Next

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Research proudly announces the third annual Artificial Intelligence 150 (AI150), recognizing the executives who are translating AI's extraordinary potential into measurable enterprise impact. As organizations race to embed intelligence across every layer of their operations, these leaders stand apart, not just for their vision but for their ability to execute. The AI150 is a celebration of those turning possibility into progress.

"We are entering a moment where competitive advantage is no longer defined by what a company builds, but by how intelligently it orchestrates both human and AI talent together," noted R "Ray" Wang, Founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "The executives on the AI150 understand that this is not a technology challenge; it is a leadership challenge. They are the ones rewriting the rules of how work gets done, how decisions get made, and ultimately, how value gets created in an AI-native world."

AI150 honorees represent the highest caliber of AI leadership, executives who are not only advancing innovation within their organizations but helping set the agenda for how AI reshapes business and society at large. Their impact will be recognized at the AI150 Induction Ceremony at Constellation's AI Forum, September 24, 2026, at the Harvard Club in New York City.

"What distinguishes the AI150 honorees is not their ability to deploy AI, but their ability to redesign how work gets done," said Michael Ni, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "These leaders are moving beyond pilots and productivity gains to rethink decisions, workflows, and operating models while building the data, context, governance, and process foundations required to scale trusted intelligence across their organizations. What sets them apart is their ability to connect AI initiatives to measurable business outcomes, creating practical blueprints that others can follow as they navigate the transition from experimentation to execution in the Agentic Era."

The AI150 honorees were selected through a rigorous six-month process driven by nominations from peers, industry leaders, technology vendors, and analysts. A distinguished panel of Constellation's analysts and seasoned experts evaluated each nominee's impact and leadership in the AI space. Selected executives gain more than just recognition; they receive exclusive benefits and a coveted VIP invitation to join the Constellation Executive Network, an elite community of innovation leaders.

This year's AI150 can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/artificial-intelligence-150-2026-2027

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

SOURCE Constellation Research