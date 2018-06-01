The Airport Asset Tracking Market 2018: Leading Vendors are Undagrid (GSEtrack), Resonate MP4 (XOPS) and Quantum Aviation Solutions

The Airport Asset Tracking Market is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the global market for asset tracking in the aviation sector.

The Airport Asset Tracking Market is the foremost source of information about the adoption of asset tracking solutions in the aviation industry. Whether you are an equipment manufacturer, service provider, telematics vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

An increasing number of companies have introduced asset tracking and management solutions which can be used to keep track of airport assets and improve the efficiency of ground handling operations and maintenance routines. The report estimates that the global installed base of active airport asset tracking systems was less than 0.2 million units in 2017. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 percent, the active installed base is estimated to reach close to 0.3 million units worldwide in 2022.



This includes all airport asset tracking systems deployed for various motorised ground support equipment (GSE), non-motorised equipment (NME) as well as other applicable airport assets including on-road vehicles used in airport environments. The reports definition of an airport asset tracking solution covers systems based on various technologies including conventional cellular-based M2M data communications and emerging IoT technologies such as low-power wide-area (LPWA) wireless technology (e.g. LoRa networks) as well as proprietary radio, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



The airport asset tracking market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused exclusively on tracking solutions for specific airport assets, to companies that offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for the aviation sector, and more general telematics players that also serve other industries.

The report ranks Undagrid (GSEtrack), Resonate MP4 (XOPS) and Quantum Aviation Solutions as the leading providers of airport asset tracking solutions, all having estimated installed bases of 10,000 active units or more. Other notable players include EC2E, ADVEEZ and Pinnacle Telematics (iMATS) which all have installed bases of at least 4,000 units each.

Targa Telematics is moreover a fast-growing vendor which is expected to increase its market share considerably following a strategic alliance with the new partner TCR Group in 2018. TCR is also collaborating with Sensolus for non-motorised GSE tracking.



Additional players active in the field of airport asset tracking for example include Litum IoT, INFORM, Tri-Logical Technologies, Smart Asset Manager (SAM), Geotab, I.D. Systems, Speedshield Technologies and Ctrack (Inseego). The latter cooperates with Undagrid for the non-motorised component of its airport solution.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Airport asset tracking

1.1 Introduction to the aviation industry

1.1.1 Air transport statistics and relevant concepts

1.1.2 Major airports

1.1.3 Airlines and alliances

1.1.4 Airport ground handling services

1.2 Airport assets and associated tracking solutions

1.2.1 Categories and providers of airport assets

1.2.2 Tracking and management solutions for airport assets



2 Forecasts and conclusions

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Major airport asset tracking solution providers

2.1.2 The installed base of airport asset tracking solutions

2.2 Market trends and drivers

2.2.1 Aviation is a slow-moving sector with great potential for efficiency gains

2.2.2 Sizing the addressable market for airport asset tracking

2.2.3 Technological advancements expand the range of applicable asset types

2.2.4 Different types of partnerships permeate the market

2.2.5 Numerous telematics industry players have diversified into airport asset tracking



3 Company profiles and strategies

3.1 ADVEEZ

3.2 Ctrack (Inseego)

3.3 EC2E

3.4 Geotab

3.5 I.D. Systems

3.6 INFORM

3.7 Litum IoT

3.8 Pinnacle Telematics

3.9 Quantum Aviation Solutions

3.10 Resonate MP4 (XOPS)

3.11 Sensolus

3.12 Smart Asset Manager (SAM)

3.13 Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

3.14 Targa Telematics

3.15 Tri-Logical Technologies

3.16 Undagrid (GSEtrack)



