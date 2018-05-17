The all new OVAL Smart Home for Complete Home Awareness

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OVAL is the all-in-one home smart sensor that monitors and detects changes in motion, temperature, humidity, light and water - quickly sending alerts to your phone or email. OVAL sensors turn any ordinary object or area into a smart one, helping you to protect the people, places and things you care about.

OVAL 1.0, launched in early 2017 across 32 countries, was so successful at home monitoring and protection for its customers, that CEO Mike Harry and his global team decided to further refine it and engineer OVAL 2.0, an even smarter sensor.

"No two homes, or people, are alike, and OVAL was created with this in mind. After our initial release, we spent the year speaking to our customers and learning how we could improve." says Mike Harry. "OVAL 2.0 is the result of customer feedback and the latest technology available."

OVAL not only has a new look, it's been completely rebuilt. OVAL can now connect to your favorite smart home products. Ask Google what the temperature is in the baby's room, or be notified by Alexa if there's water in the basement. With IFTTT support, OVAL can connect to many other devices that provide home automation helping you to create the smart home that actually works for you.

OVAL is the ideal choice for both homeowners and renters since it doesn't require home integration or installation, and takes only minutes to set up. The new OVAL gateway is wireless and can be placed anywhere in the home. OVAL sensors can communicate with the gateway up to 150 ft. To extend coverage, additional gateways can be connected so your sensors will reach from the attic to the basement and everywhere in between.

"OVAL has demonstrated it can improve lives, even save them," says CEO Mike Harry. "In one instance, a customer had installed OVAL in his elderly father's home. One day, OVAL identified a drop in temperature and alerted our customer immediately. Concerned that his father, who was on blood pressure medication, wasn't answering his phone, our customer rushed to him, and found his father unresponsive after he'd accidentally lowered the thermostat to a dangerous level. Our customer wrote us explaining that while he knew OVAL would give him peace of mind about his father's well-being, he never thought it could actually save his life."

