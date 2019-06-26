The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Successfully Completes 44th Annual Gracies Luncheon

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) presented the 44th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on June 26. Host Sheinelle Jones, co-host of "3rd Hour of TODAY" and co-anchor of NBC News' "Weekend TODAY" led the program alongside presenters Angela Yee from "The Breakfast Club"; supermodel, TV personality and podcast host Emme; Roula Christie of "The Roula and Ryan Show" on KRBE; and Duarte Geraldino from Al Jazeera Digital and "PBS NewsHour." The Gracie Awards were presented to honorees which were previously announced (full list of honorees here) in recognition of individual achievement and outstanding programming by, for and about women in local and student TV, radio and interactive media.

Highlights from the show included:

AWMF Board Chair and Katz Radio Group President Christine Travaglini opened the Luncheon. After welcoming the record-breaking crowd, she introduced AWM Board Treasurer and Gracies Co-Chair Heather Cohen , executive vice president of The Weiss Agency.

opened the Luncheon. After welcoming the record-breaking crowd, she introduced AWM Board Treasurer and Gracies Co-Chair , executive vice president of The Weiss Agency. Lifetime Achievement Honoree Erin Moriarty , correspondent for "48 Hours", was presented her award by Susan Zirinsky , president of CBS News, who said, "She has been producing impactful content for CBS News for three decades. Erin, you are a force of nature. I can think of no better honoree for this Lifetime Achievement Award. Erin is relentless, authentic, a great person and a damn good reporter. She represents the very best of CBS News." Erin Moriarty , while accepting the award, said, "You hear Lifetime Achievement, and I think a lot of us think of retirement and receiving it when you're heading out the door, but really I see that it takes a lifetime to make a difference. Our 48 Hours team is making an impact."

, correspondent for "48 Hours", was presented her award by , president of CBS News, who said, "She has been producing impactful content for CBS News for three decades. Erin, you are a force of nature. I can think of no better honoree for this Lifetime Achievement Award. Erin is relentless, authentic, a great person and a damn good reporter. She represents the very best of CBS News." , while accepting the award, said, "You hear Lifetime Achievement, and I think a lot of us think of retirement and receiving it when you're heading out the door, but really I see that it takes a lifetime to make a difference. Our 48 Hours team is making an impact." Sheinelle Jones , co-host of the "3 rd Hour of TODAY", hosted the awards. When presenting the awards for outstanding work in Local Market Television, Jones said, "It is my hope that I can inspire and reassure you that – even when it doesn't feel like it – our work is making a difference."

, co-host of the "3 Hour of TODAY", hosted the awards. When presenting the awards for outstanding work in Local Market Television, Jones said, "It is my hope that I can inspire and reassure you that – even when it doesn't feel like it – our work is making a difference." Pop Singer Brynn Elliott performed "Might Not Like Me" along with her new single "Letter 2 a Girl." Brynn said, "I have been blessed with a really strong mother, and this has inspired me to write songs to empower women."

performed "Might Not Like Me" along with her new single "Letter 2 a Girl." Brynn said, "I have been blessed with a really strong mother, and this has inspired me to write songs to empower women." Presenter Angela Yee , who won a National Gracie Award for Outstanding Host/Personality this year, said, "I won a Gracie Award, and it was one of the greatest honors. I am honored to be here with such strong women and the men who support us."

, who won a National Gracie Award for Outstanding Host/Personality this year, said, "I won a Gracie Award, and it was one of the greatest honors. I am honored to be here with such strong women and the men who support us." Presenter Duarte Geraldino from Al Jazeera Digital said, "When I was first starting in the industry, I was told, 'You need to find a mentor. A man who knows the ropes.' I found some men to look up to, but for the most part, my mentors have been women."

The National Gracie Award honorees were recognized at the Gracies Gala, May 21, at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Again, a full list of recipients may be found on the Alliance for Women in Media website.

Photos from the 44th Annual Gracies Luncheon may be viewed at the following link: https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr648338397

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and The Gracie Awards - The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public, and allied fields. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, NCTA, NAB and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. In addition to giving $20,000 a year in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards that exemplary honor programming created by, for and about women.

Sponsors of The Gracies Luncheon include: CBS, Beasley Media Group, Cox Media Group, Cumulus, Discovery, Entercom, Hofstra University, iHeartMedia, Katz Media Group, Lerman Senter, NAB, NBC, NCTA – the Internet & Television Association, Sinclair, SiriusXM, TEGNA, Townsquare and vCreative.

For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media, please visit: allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter, Instagram (@AllWomeninMedia) (#TheGracies), and Facebook.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media

Related Links

http://www.allwomeninmedia.org

