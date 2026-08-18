The Alliance Group Marks 10 Consecutive Years on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranking No. 4052 with 58% three-year revenue growth, the firm earns its 10th consecutive Inc. 5000 honor, a distinction held by only a small fraction of companies nationwide

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group, a national consulting firm serving the Office of the CFO, last week announced it has been ranked No. 4052 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, with 58% three-year revenue growth, marking the firm's 10th consecutive year on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Each year, only 5,000 companies nationwide earn a spot on the Inc. 5000. Earning that distinction for ten years in a row places Alliance in truly rare company: according to Inc. 5000 reporting for 2026, only 96 companies have made the list 10 or more times. That milestone reflects a decade of sustained growth, client trust, and team investment rather than any single deal, practice, or person.

"A decade on this list is a reflection of the people who've shown up for this firm and the clients who've trusted us with their most important work. That consistency is what I'm proudest of," said Ed Barrow, CEO of The Alliance Group.

Founded in 2012, Alliance began as an accounting and finance executive search firm. Over the past decade, the company has grown into a full-service consulting partner to the Office of the CFO, now supporting clients across six practice areas: Accounting Advisory, Finance Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Systems & Transformation, AI & Data Analytics, and Human Capital Solutions. Today, the firm serves SEC filers, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and large non-profit organizations across the country.

"The last ten years have been about building something durable: the right people, the right practices, and the discipline to keep investing in both even when growth gets harder to come by. As we bring our new Advisory Board into the fold, this milestone feels less like a finish line and more like a checkpoint on the way to the next decade," said Brian Meadows, Partner and Chief Growth Officer at The Alliance Group.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About The Alliance Group

The Alliance Group is a national consulting firm serving the Office of the CFO through six core areas of expertise: Accounting Advisory, Finance Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Systems & Transformation, AI & Data Analytics, and Human Capital Solutions. With a team of experienced consultants and industry specialists, Alliance partners with organizations to solve complex business challenges, accelerate transformation, and drive sustainable growth.

For more information, visit thealliancegroup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE The Alliance Group