The Alliance Group Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth & Strategic Expansion

VIENNA, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group ("Alliance"), a national consulting firm built for the Office of the CFO, today announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. This milestone reflects the firm's continued evolution and commitment to scaling its impact, deepening its capabilities, and supporting clients through increasingly complex finance and transformation initiatives.

The founding Advisory Board brings together a group of former Chief Financial Officers, Big Four leaders, private equity professionals, and consulting firm executives. The Advisory Board will work with firm leadership as the firm continues to scale its platform and expand its impact with clients. Their collective experience will help guide Alliance through its next phase of growth while reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to CFOs and finance leaders nationwide. The formation of the Advisory Board follows a period of continued investment in the firm's leadership team, including the recent promotion of five new partners.

Alliance is proud to welcome the following founding members to its Advisory Board:

Chris Bruner – Chris brings extensive Big 4 advisory and executive leadership experience supporting complex public and private organizations through critical accounting, reporting, and transformation initiatives. Chris retired from Ernst & Young in December 2024 following a distinguished 38-year career with the firm, including 13 years serving as Managing Partner of EY Philadelphia. Throughout his career, Chris advised finance leaders across a wide range of industries on technical accounting matters, SEC reporting, audit readiness, regulatory compliance, and large-scale finance modernization efforts. His experience working closely with executive leadership teams on high-stakes financial and operational challenges provides Alliance with valuable insight into the evolving demands facing the Office of the CFO. Chris's deep understanding of financial reporting frameworks, governance expectations, and enterprise transformation priorities further strengthens Alliance's ability to deliver practical, strategic solutions for sophisticated finance organizations.

Mike Duffy – Mike brings extensive executive finance leadership experience across both publicly traded and private equity-backed organizations. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Zippy Shell, a private equity-backed moving and storage solutions company, and previously served as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting and Risk Officer at Hilton Worldwide. During his tenure at Hilton, Mike led global accounting, financial reporting, and risk management functions while helping guide the organization through its IPO and continued global growth. With deep experience operating within large, complex organizations, Mike offers valuable insight into the challenges facing today's CFOs and finance leaders, further strengthening Alliance's ability to deliver practical, scalable solutions aligned with the evolving needs of modern finance organizations.

Dan Lasik – Recently retired from Ernst & Young in June 2025, Dan joins the Board with nearly 40 years of experience advising publicly traded and high-growth companies. A senior partner based in the Washington, D.C. area, Dan served as Global Head of Hospitality and led the Financial Accounting Advisory Services practice for the real estate industry. He also founded EY's Financial Accounting Advisory Practice in the Eastern U.S., providing consulting services to public companies across industries. Dan's career spans IPO readiness, complex accounting advisory, and global operations, complemented by extensive boardroom experience supporting both management teams and directors.

Deborah Ricci – Deborah brings extensive executive finance and operational leadership experience, with a proven track record guiding organizations through growth, transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and operational change. Currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Acentra Health, Deborah was previously the CEO at Guidehouse and held senior leadership roles at Constellis and Centerra Group. Known for her strategic perspective and ability to lead through complex business challenges, she adds valuable insight across governance, financial strategy, operational scalability, and organizational effectiveness. Deborah's experience working alongside executive leadership teams across a range of industries further strengthens Alliance's ability to deliver practical, results-oriented solutions to its clients.

Bobby Kelly – Bobby brings over 20 years of private equity investment experience, including senior leadership roles at Harvest Partners and CIP Capital, and a strong track record of working with portfolio companies in the human capital management and professional services sector to drive value creation. Bobby will serve as the Advisory Board Chair and will work closely with the Alliance leadership team. His background in investment strategy, operational improvement, and scaling high-growth organizations provides a valuable perspective as Alliance continues to expand its national footprint and deepen relationships within the private equity community.

Leadership Perspective

"The formation of our Advisory Board marks an important step in Alliance's continued growth," said Ed Barrow, CEO of Alliance. "We have assembled a group of highly accomplished leaders who bring diverse perspectives. Their experience and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our firm, expand our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to the Office of the CFO. This Board will play a critical role in helping us accelerate our strategic priorities and achieve our long-term vision."

Positioned for the Future

The formation of the Advisory Board reinforces Alliance's commitment to building a best-in-class consulting firm that supports finance leaders through every stage of growth and transformation. By leveraging the Board's collective experience, Alliance is well-positioned to accelerate its national expansion, enhance its service offerings, and continue delivering high-impact solutions across its core practice areas.

As the demands on the Office of the CFO continue to evolve, Alliance remains focused on providing the expertise, insight, and partnership organizations need to operate. The Advisory Board further strengthens that mission and positions the firm to achieve its long-term goals more efficiently and effectively.

About Alliance

The Alliance Group is a national consulting firm built for the Office of the CFO. The firm partners with finance leaders to support critical initiatives across Accounting Advisory, Finance Advisory, Mergers and Acquisitions, Business Systems & Transformation, AI & Data Analytics, and Human Capital Solutions. With a network of experienced professionals, including former Big 4 and industry leaders, Alliance helps organizations navigate complex challenges, improve performance, and drive meaningful business outcomes.

SOURCE The Alliance Group