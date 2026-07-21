The Alliance Group Expands Philadelphia Presence with Addition of Meghan Beierschmitt

Established Business Development Leader joins growing national consulting firm to accelerate expansion and deepen client relationships across Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group, a national consulting firm serving the Office of the CFO, today announced that Meghan Beierschmitt has joined the firm as Senior Director of Business Development. Based in Greater Philadelphia, Beierschmitt will help lead strategic growth initiatives across the region, aimed at expanding Alliance's client relationships and strengthening the firm's presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The addition of Beierschmitt represents another significant investment in Alliance's continued expansion throughout the Philadelphia region and reinforces the firm's commitment to serving an increasing number of middle-market, private equity-backed, and publicly traded organizations seeking strategic consulting and advisory support.

"Philadelphia is an incredibly important market for Alliance and one where we continue to see tremendous opportunity and demand for our services," said Michael Verrill, Market Leader, Philadelphia Region. "As we continue to grow our presence in the region, bringing exceptional talent like Meghan onto our team is critical to our long-term strategy. Her deep relationships, collaborative approach, and understanding of the challenges facing today's business leaders make her an outstanding addition to our organization."

In her new role, Beierschmitt will work closely with CFOs, private equity firms, and executive leadership teams to connect organizations with Alliance's six core consulting practices:

Accounting Advisory

Finance Advisory

Mergers & Acquisitions

Business Systems & Transformation

AI & Analytics

Human Capital Solutions

She will play a key role in helping clients address complex business challenges, execute transformational initiatives, and access the specialized expertise needed to navigate growth and change.

Beierschmitt brings more than 15 years of business development and professional services experience, including leadership roles with high-growth consulting organizations. Most recently, she spent a decade at Grant Thornton, where she developed trusted executive relationships and helped organizations navigate strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and business transformation efforts. Earlier in her career, she was part of the growth journey at Fidato Partners, a boutique executive search and consulting firm, where she also co-founded a women in IT group.

"I've long admired Alliance's people-first culture and its ability to bring together exceptional talent to solve complex business challenges," said Beierschmitt. "The firm has built an impressive reputation by delivering practical solutions and becoming a trusted partner to its clients. I'm excited to join a team that is so committed to both its clients and its people, and I look forward to helping accelerate Alliance's growth throughout the Philadelphia region."

Known throughout the market as a trusted relationship builder and connector, Beierschmitt has founded and led several executive networking communities for senior business leaders, creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development. She also serves on the Board of Directors for POWER of Professional Women, reflecting her commitment to advancing women in leadership and strengthening the business community.

"The momentum we're experiencing in Philadelphia is a direct reflection of our investment in both our people and our clients," said Brian Meadows, Chief Growth Officer. "Organizations today are facing increasingly complex challenges and need partners who can provide specialized expertise across finance, transformation, technology, and talent. Meghan's addition further strengthens our ability to serve our growing client base and reinforces our commitment to becoming the premier consulting partner for the Office of the CFO."

About The Alliance Group

The Alliance Group is a national consulting firm serving the Office of the CFO through six core areas of expertise: Accounting Advisory, Finance Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Systems & Transformation, AI & Analytics, and Human Capital Solutions. With a team of experienced consultants and industry specialists, Alliance partners with organizations to solve complex business challenges, accelerate transformation, and drive sustainable growth.

For more information, visit https://thealliancegroup.com.

SOURCE The Alliance Group