The Alliance Group Names Michael Verrill as Market Leader - Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group ("Alliance"), a national consulting firm supporting the Office of the CFO, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Verrill as Market Leader – Philadelphia Region . While Alliance has served organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area for many years, Mike's addition marks a strategic investment in the region, establishing a dedicated local leadership presence to further accelerate growth and deepen client partnerships.

Alliance partners with CFOs and finance leaders across eight core service areas: Financial Reporting, M&A Services, Technical Accounting, Month-End Close Support, Business Systems & Technology, Business Transformation, Interim Support, and Executive Search.

In his new role, he will lead business development efforts, expand client relationships, and support organizations navigating complex finance initiatives. His appointment reflects Alliance's continued commitment to building strong regional markets supported by experienced leaders who understand local business dynamics.

Mike brings more than 25 years of experience building trusted relationships with business owners, entrepreneurs, and finance executives across industries. Prior to joining Alliance, he served in strategic roles with local and regional accounting firms focused on growing brand awareness, making key client acquisitions, and hiring top-tier talent to support the growth. He was also Director of Business Development for RSM, supporting middle market, private equity, privately held, and public companies, where he brought extensive services to bear to help clients drive value-enhancing initiatives. Throughout his career, Mike has earned a reputation in the Philadelphia business community for strategic insight, integrity, and a highly client-centric approach.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and serves on several community and educational boards throughout the region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to Alliance," said Ed Barrow, CEO. "Philadelphia has long been an important market for our firm, and bringing dedicated leadership to the region is a natural next step in our growth strategy. His deep financial expertise, strong local relationships, and alignment with our mission make him the ideal leader to represent Alliance on the ground. We're excited about the value he will bring to our clients and the momentum he will help create across the region."

"As a Philadelphia-based organization, we've experienced firsthand the impact Alliance has in this market," said Dave Clark, CFO of Q-mation. "Alliance has consistently delivered value through its accounting advisory, business transformation, and technology consulting services. Their ability to quickly understand our business and provide clear, actionable solutions has made a meaningful difference in how we operate and scale our finance function. We're excited to see Alliance further invest in the Philadelphia region with dedicated local leadership."

With Mike's appointment, Alliance is further positioned to support Philadelphia-area organizations with high-impact consulting, transformation initiatives, and executive talent solutions. Join us in welcoming Michael Verrill to Alliance. Organizations seeking a strategic consulting partner for finance, transformation, or executive leadership needs are encouraged to connect with Mike and the Alliance team in Philadelphia.

About The Alliance Group

The Alliance Group is a national consulting firm supporting the Office of the CFO across eight core service areas: Financial Reporting, M&A Services, Technical Accounting, Month-End Close Support, Business Systems & Technology, Business Transformation, Interim Support, and Executive Search. Serving clients across the United States, Alliance partners with finance leaders to solve complex challenges, drive value creation, and support critical initiatives that fuel long-term growth.

SOURCE The Alliance Group